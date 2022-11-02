BBQ Fest among lots in store for Lockhart this week￼ Share:







From staff reports

While Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest is coming to Lockhart Saturday and Sunday, there will be plenty of action on other days too, including First Friday events beginning at 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 around downtown Lockhart, and the playoff-bound Lockhart Lions wrapping up their regular season Friday night at Kerrville Tivy.

The BBQ World’s Fair will take place at n the Lockhart Square Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., with the Top 50 Picnic set for Lockhart City Park on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors to Lockhart on Friday wan peruse around the downtown shops well after their usual closing times for First Friday.

There is also plenty of musical guests scheduled for area establishments.