BBQ Fest schedule of events







Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart.

Saturday, Nov. 5

12-7 p.m.

BBQ World’s Fair

Lockhart Square

Open to the Public

The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace.

Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market vendors will include metalworks, crafts, sauces, rubs, and more. The event is free and open to the public. Bring cash/card for food, drink, and market purchases. VIP wristbands are sold out.

Among the musicians to appear Saturday – starting at noon — include Jesse Stratton Band, Squeezebox Bandits, Mariachi Las Coronelas, Nick Garza’s Get Along, and Daphne Tunes.

Sunday, Nov. 6

12-4 p.m. (First hour reserved for VIP ticket holders)

Top 50 Picnic

Lockhart City Park

General admission tickets start at $105

VIP tickets start at $120

There will be live music, beverages and 43 barbecue joints featured on Texas Monthly’s most recent list of Top 50 BBQ Joints. New to the event will be the BBQ Capital Corner, featuring some hometown favorites from Lockhart.

There will be live music from Sir Woman Jenny & the Corn Ponies, and Al Dressen’s Super Swing revue.

* * *

Event volunteers get free t-shirt and General Admission ticket to the Top 50 Picnic on Sunday. Deadline to register as a volunteer is Oct. 15. For questions, email bbqfestivalinfo@texasmonthly.com.

There will be shuttle parking for the event.