Bistro opening in Gonzales following summer fire in Lockhart￼

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The Gonzales Bistro, with the same chef and staff from the Lockhart Bistro, will open on Friday, Oct. 14.

Owner and head chef Parind Vora has maintained his staff following the fire at the Lockhart location on July 9 and said past customers will recognize the same menu but a different décor.

Vora hopes to reopen the Lockhart restaurant, but due to insurance battles following the fire, that could be well into 2023.

The early-morning fire in July caused major damage at its building on the north side of the Lockhart square.

The Gonzales Bistro will open at 318 St. George Street, just off that town’s Independence Square.

“Everything in Gonzales will be the same, including the menu and the staff, but there will be a different décor,” Vora said. “It’s pretty awesome and is going to look good.”

The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m., and will serve a Sunday brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The menu will include appetizers, main courses, desserts, cocktails, beer, coffee, and wine.

The Bistro is a chef-driven restaurant offering a full bar, serving craft cocktails, beer, and wine by either the glass or bottle.

The prime steaks are aged 38 days. The New England oysters are shipped fresh via Fed-Ex. The Bistro also includes sushi grade seafood, foie gras, wild game, and nightly specials.

For the Gonzales Bistro information, visit www.gonzalesbistro.com.