Blanca Stella Salas Share:







October 1, 1954 – July 30, 2026

Blanca Stella Salas, 71, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on July 30, 2026, after a life lived with energy, laughter, and a deep love for the things that brought her joy.

Blanca had a bright and lively spirit that lit up every room she entered. She loved to gamble and especially enjoyed her trips to the casinos, where the excitement of the moment always made her smile. Just as passionate about dancing and live music, she attended shows nearly every week and never missed a chance to move to the rhythm. An avid Houston Astros fan, she cheered her team with the same enthusiasm and loyalty she brought to every part of her life. Whether she was at the casino, on the dance floor, or watching a ballgame, Blanca fully embraced the moment and shared that joy with those around her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Salas, parents, Francisco Alejandro and Juanita Alejandro; her brother, Francisco Alejandro, Jr.; and her sister, Gloria Galindo.

Blanca is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Mendoza; her son, Michael Mendoza; her sisters, Katie Sierra, Linda Alejandro, and Joann Alejandro; her brothers, Daniel Alejandro, Adam Alejandro, and Eddie Alejandro; and her beloved granddaughters, Jazlyn Mya Mendoza and Jaylana Stella Mendoza.

Those who knew Blanca will remember her vibrant energy, her love of a good time, and the happiness she found in the simple pleasures of life. Her memory will continue to bring smiles to all who shared in her laughter and spirit.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a public viewing on Monday, August 3, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at DeLeon Funeral Home, where a Rosary will also be recited from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the following morning, Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.