Bluebonnet wins at rodeo Share:







Pictured, from left: Danny Bolding (coach), Tucker Saegert, David Martin, Kevin Christ, JD Boecker (coach), Michael Guajardo, Carter Brymer, Lane Magnuson, Kenneth Rouch and Troy Moore (coach).

Photo courtesy of Bluebonnet Electric.

Recently Bluebonnet Electric lineman participated in the 2026 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo at Nolte Island Park in Seguin.

Bluebonnet journeymen lineworker teams, apprentices and BBQ pit masters were on site took on teams from across the state. Bluebonnet teams had a strong showing.

Winners were:

• First place overall apprentice and first place in apprentice test: Kevin Christ

• Second place overall apprentice and second place in apprentice test: Carter Brymer

• Third place overall apprentice and third place in apprentice test: Lane Magnuson

• Fourth place overall apprentice and fourth place in apprentice test: Tucker Saegert

•Third place overall senior team: Michael Guajardo, David Martin, and Kenneth Rouch