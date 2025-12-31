Caldwell County braces for high-stakes races in 2026 election Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

As the political calendar turns toward 2026, the framework of Caldwell County’s local elections is coming sharply into focus, signaling a cycle that promises spirited competition and decisions with lasting consequences for the county’s future. From countywide leadership to precinct-level representation, the emerging races underscore the outsized role local government plays in shaping daily life across Caldwell County. The party primary election is scheduled for March 3, 2026, with the general election set for November 3, 2026.

One office drawing attention is the race for Caldwell County Treasurer, where experience and continuity stand at the center of the contest. Darla Law, who served as the county’s tax assessor-collector from 2012 through 2024, has entered the race bringing more than a decade of hands-on experience in tax administration and county finance. Opposing her is Gloria Garcia, the incumbent treasurer, who is seeking to retain the office and continue overseeing the county’s financial operations. The race presents voters with a clear choice between long-term institutional knowledge and the advantages of incumbency in managing public funds.

In County Commissioner Precinct 4, voters will again be asked to weigh continuity against change. Incumbent Dyral Thomas, running on the Democratic ticket, is seeking another term after serving the community in the role. Challenging him is Republican Rob Ortiz, chairman of the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, who ran in 2022 enters the race once again, emphasizing economic development, business leadership, and expanded community engagement. The contest highlights differing approaches to growth, infrastructure, and representation in a precinct that continues to evolve.

The most closely watched contest may be the race for Caldwell County judge, an office with broad influence over county operations, budgeting priorities, and long-term planning. Democrat John Castillo, currently serving as a District 2 city councilman, has entered the race with a background in municipal governance and a platform rooted in local leadership. On the Republican side, incumbent County Judge Hoppy Haden is seeking re-election, while former County Judge Ken Schawe, who served from 2015 to 2018, is mounting a bid to return to the office. The Republican field sets the stage for a competitive primary, ensuring that debate and scrutiny will begin well before the general election. Beyond county offices, Caldwell County voters will also have a significant voice in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 17, a district that includes Caldwell County and plays a key role in shaping state policy affecting rural communities, education funding, infrastructure, and economic development. Republican Stan Gerdes is seeking re-election to the seat, aiming to continue his legislative work in Central Texas. He faces a contested Republican primary against Tom Glass, who lost in the 2024 Primary.

On the Democratic side, the District 17 primary field includes Frank Gomez III, Mary Elizabeth Klenz, and Robert Salter, setting up a competitive contest for the party’s nomination ahead of the March primary. The outcome of both primaries will determine which candidates advance to the May general election, where control and representation of the district will ultimately be decided.

The official filing period for candidates ran from November 8, 2025, through December 8, 2025, finalizing the slate of contenders and formally ushering in the campaign season. With the candidates now set, attention will turn to public forums, policy discussions, and outreach efforts as each contender makes their case to voters.

While national and statewide races often dominate headlines, local elections shape the decisions that most directly affect residents’ daily lives. County officials oversee roads and infrastructure, public safety, fiscal responsibility, and the overall direction of growth and development. As Caldwell County moves toward the 2026 election, voter engagement and informed participation will play a decisive role in determining who will guide the county through its next chapter.