Caldwell County comes together to support Homeless Coalition’s Annual Fundraiser Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Award recipients and board members gather for a group photo commemorating the successful night for the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition. Photo provided.

Sometimes, all it takes is a helping hand to get someone through a difficult time. For individuals and families struggling with homelessness, finding a place to live, keeping a job or simply putting food on the table can become an everyday challenge. Fortunately, there are people in Caldwell County who believe nobody should have to face those struggles alone. That’s what the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition is all about, and this year’s second annual fundraiser showed just how much support the organization has throughout the community. The coalition held its 2026 Casino Fundraiser at the Caldwell County Evacuation Shelter, bringing together residents, businesses, volunteers, and community leaders for an evening of fun, fundraising, and recognizing some pretty special people. With 371 tickets sold and additional money raised through a silent auction, the organization accomplished something worth celebrating. It reached its goal of raising enough money to cover six months of operating expenses, giving the coalition a stronger financial foundation to continue helping residents who need assistance.

The Caldwell County Homeless Coalition does much more than help people find a roof over their heads. The organization works with individuals and families facing homelessness or housing instability, helping them find resources and make connections that can lead to a more stable life. That might mean helping someone find employment, arranging transportation to get to work or an appointment, connecting families with available benefits, or making sure basic needs are met. According to the coalition, 100 percent of the money raised during the fundraiser goes directly toward operating costs. Those funds support its Housing, Employment and Economic Stability, Transportation, Benefits and Basic Needs, and Community Partner Coordination programs, along with the coalition’s Bridge Home & Resource Center. Each program plays an important role in helping people work through challenges that might otherwise seem impossible to overcome. For someone struggling to get back on their feet, having a place to turn for guidance and support can make a tremendous difference.

The evening wasn’t just about raising money. It was also about recognizing the people who give their time, energy, and hearts to helping others. The coalition presented its Hands of Hope and Compassion in Action awards to individuals and community partners who have made a difference through their willingness to step up and serve. The CCHC Hands of Hope Awards recognized Pastor Jared Fischer, Cindy Gonzales, Michelle Rodgers, Tina Keppler, Sally Daniel, Suzy Flores, Nicole Burnett, Luanna Norman, Erica Saucedo, Kari Nelson, and Shay and Allen Horn. The Compassion in Action Awards were presented to Joel Stephens of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, Constable Michael Bell, Daniel Gonzales, and Sara and Brady Love. These are the kinds of people who help make a community stronger. Some work directly with those needing assistance, while others contribute through their professions, volunteer efforts, or community involvement. Regardless of how they serve, their willingness to care about their neighbors is what makes the recognition meaningful.

Of course, an event like this wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of local businesses, organizations, and individuals who believe in what the coalition is trying to accomplish. This year’s fundraiser received support from a long list of sponsors, showing just how many people are willing to pitch in when their community needs them. Sponsors of the 2026 Casino Fundraiser included St. David Foundation, Carolyn Bryant CPA, American Legion Auxiliary, Hinkle Surveyors, Linda and Hoppy Haden, SoundWavesArt, Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, WiseWords Catering, Leider Photography, Caldwell County Foundation, Mrs. Sally Daniel, DJ Nenna and Rico, Lockhart Post-Register, Caldwell County Republican Party, Trident Restoration Services, McCoy’s, H-E-B, Logo’s, Printing Solutions, Methodist Healthcare Ministries, Halliburton Custom Rods, Homestead HUB, Austin Wrestling Revolution, Chayo’s Paint & Body, Veterans Dignity Village, Mr. Roger Bell, Tips Toes & Bows, Apple Lumber, Longhorn S Livestock Feed, Port-A Good Time, Bluebonnet Electric, Sunflower Key, Domino’s Pizza, The Lounge Sports Bar and Capital Title.

While the event may have been an opportunity to enjoy a night out with friends and neighbors, the money raised will help support people facing some very real struggles right here in Caldwell County.

Many people facing housing instability are doing everything they can to improve their circumstances but simply need a little help getting there. That’s why the coalition’s work matters. Having someone who knows what resources are available, who to call, and how to get started can make a tremendous difference for a person who doesn’t know where to turn. The coalition helps bring those pieces together while reminding people that they haven’t been forgotten.

The fundraiser may be over, but the coalition’s work continues throughout the year. The need for housing assistance, transportation, employment opportunities, and necessities doesn’t disappear when an event ends, and having the financial resources available to keep those programs operating is essential. Thanks to the generosity of those who supported this year’s fundraiser, the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition has reached an important milestone that will help it continue serving residents.