Caldwell County ESD No. 5 Deploys New Ambulance, Improves Service

Lockhart, TX – June 19, 2025 – Caldwell County Emergency Services District (ESD) No. 5 officially deployed its new ambulance, Medic 5, on June 3, 2025, significantly enhancing emergency medical services for the citizens of Caldwell County. Medic 5, a state-of-the-art Frazer ambulance, was built in Houston, Texas.

The addition of Medic 5 and a growing team of new staff members are just a few of the significant improvements undertaken by the ESD since its inception. Since Caldwell County ESD No. 5 began operations on February 1, 2025, the district has successfully increased the coverage and availability of ambulance services and demonstrably lowered response times across the county.

The deployment of Medic 5 marks a major accomplishment that the ESD is exceptionally proud of. ESD 5 commissioners have dedicated countless hours and tireless effort to improve emergency services within Caldwell County, and their commitment has been instrumental in these positive changes.