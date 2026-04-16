Caldwell County sees sharp rise in homelessness in annual count Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

A year-over-year comparison of Point-In-Time (PIT) Count data shows a significant increase in homelessness across Caldwell County, according to newly released figures from the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition.

The 2026 PIT Count, conducted in late January, identified 248 individuals experiencing homelessness. That marks a steep increase from 77 individuals counted in 2025, more than tripling in just one year. The rise was seen across nearly every age group, with the most dramatic increase among children. The number of individuals under age 18 jumped from 27 in 2025 to 102 in 2026, a surge that highlights the growing impact on families in the community. Youth ages 18 to 24 also increased, rising from 2 individuals to 10.

Among adults, the numbers climbed sharply in several categories. Adults ages 25 to 34 increased from 5 to 37, while those ages 35 to 44 rose from 11 to 60, making that group the largest adult demographic in the 2026 count. Adults age 45 to 54 increased from 15 to 20. The only decline was seen among those ages 55 to 64, which dropped from 13 to 7. Meanwhile, individuals age 65 and older rose from 4 to 12. The report also points to increases among particularly vulnerable populations. The number of chronically homeless individuals rose slightly from 8 in 2025 to 9 in 2026. The number of veterans experiencing homelessness doubled, increasing from 3 to 6.

No individuals were listed under unknown age in either year, or no additional observed categories were reported. While the report does not identify a single cause for the increase, local officials and advocates point to several contributing factors, including rising housing costs, economic instability, and a lack of affordable housing options. The sharp increase in children experiencing homelessness is especially concerning, suggesting more families are struggling to maintain stable housing.

The PIT Count is a federally required annual census that provides a snapshot of homelessness on a single night. However, leaders with the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition emphasize that the numbers reflect broader, ongoing challenges within the community. “This is more than a statistic, it represents our neighbors, families, and veterans,” the coalition said in its report.

The organization continues to provide outreach, resources, and immediate assistance to individuals across the county, working with youth, families, and adults facing housing instability. As the number of individuals experiencing homelessness continues to rise, local leaders are calling for greater community involvement. As a nonprofit, the coalition relies on donations and volunteer support to maintain and expand its services. The 2026 PIT Count underscores what officials describe as an urgent need for coordinated efforts to address homelessness in Caldwell County, particularly as more families and children are affected.