The Complete Caldwell County Sheriff's Blotter Publishes Weekly On The Post-Register's Website at www.post-Register.com.

Nov. 7

00:25:19 200 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Eng

02:04:19 10538 Blk San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Avillegas

04:59:41 9800 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Suspicious Person | Closed Call Asalvatierra

06:00:25 2000 Blk Washburn Rd Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

06:16:41 Oak Grove Rd Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Avillegas

06:39:07 Fm 1966 Maxwell, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra

07:27:37 8000 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:35:43 100 Blk Hays St Luling, Transport Prisoner | Closed Call Mramirez

08:50:27 200 Blk Hidden Path Rd Lockhart, Harassment | Closed Call Mramirez

09:25:29 Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mramirez

09:55:14 100 Blk Clydesdale Dr Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez

10:06:25 3600 Blk Ivy Switch Rd Luling, Runaway | Closed Call Mramirez

10:08:51 200 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:41:22 Fm 1854 Dale, Lost Property | Closed Call Mramirez

10:45:30 Hwy 183 N Luling, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez Midco Esd

10:57:07 7100 Blk Hwy 183 S Civil Matter | Closed Call Mramirez

14825 Blk Fm 86 Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:03:49 18188 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mramirez

11:08:53 Magno;Lia , Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Mrodgers

11:38:29 100 Blk Union Hill Rd Luling, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:47:00 1900 Blk Fm 713 Lockhart, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Mramirez

11:59:14 1500 Blk River Park Rd Luling, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Mramirez

12:01:30 Hwy 304 Red Rock, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mramirez

12:02:52 7500 Blk Fm 2001 Lockhart, Theft | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:07:23 4500 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Theft | Closed Call Mramirez

13:10:28 4200 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:13:43 500 Blk Oak Trail Dr Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Esd11

13:19:01 14721 Blk Fm 1322 Harwood, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:26:43 1300 Blk Callihan Rd Prairie Lea, Ems Call | Closed Call Mramirez

14:36:22 100 Blk Hawk Rd Prairie Lea, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:39:09 Fm 2720 Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez

14:54:52 100 Blk Holt Dr San Marcos, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:06:54 Reed Dr Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

15:41:20 100 Blk Country Ln Maxwell, Found Property | Closed Call Mramirez

17:06:40 20422 Blk Camino Real Dale, Harassment | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:21:17 Hwy 80 Martindale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:30:57 Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Scam | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:46:39 5300 Blk East Fm 20 Livestock On Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:52:22 3500 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:22:23 Hwy 142 Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:50:57 100 Blk Packard Dr Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

18:55:34 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Damaged Property | Closed Call Zsikes

20:44:07 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Aross

21:24:49 20176 Blk Camino Real Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Zsikes

Nov. 8

03:00:01 10700 Blk N Hwy 183 Mustang Ridge, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

04:48:39 15000 Blk Fm 86 Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Aross

06:35:04 Fm 672 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross

07:26:02 500 Blk Kinsey Trl Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:29:07 Fm 713 Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:36:32 1100 Blk River Park Rd Alarm Panic | False Alarm Mrodgers

09:58:52 Hwy 304 Harwood, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:33:52 200 Blk Bufkin Ln Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:38:40 1000 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:44:02 Witter Rd Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

10:55:00 1100 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:18:54 Hwy 21 Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

11:41:58 2000 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:45:33 48 Blk Oakwood Dr Dale, Animal Bite | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:45:55 16705 Blk Fm 86 Mental Subject | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:52:31 12943 Blk Hwy 142 Martindale, Mental Subject | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:54:32 400 Blk Pebblestone Rd Dale, Cruelty To Animals | No Report Lbarrios

13:19:04 East Fm 20 Traffic Hazard | No Report Lbarrios

13:41:17 100 Blk Gallahad Trl Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:43:44 38 Blk Skyridge Dr Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:50:21 21 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Cruelty To Animals | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:19:16 80 Blk River Garden Trl Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:27:27 3400 Blk Old Kelley Rd Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:29:26 2600 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Missing Juvenile | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:38:25 1300 Blk Austin Rd Luling, Injured Deer Or Animal | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

16:24:35 48 Blk Oakwood Dr Dale, Animal Bite | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:32:49 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Mramirez

16:47:01 100 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:08:08 6000 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:24:38 Hwy 80 Martindale, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

17:29:24 Martindale Rd San Marcos, Suicidal Subject | No Report Lbarrios

17:39:22 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:43:46 Martindale Rd San Marcos, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

19:02:03 200 Blk Morning Mist Austin, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross Esd11

19:16:50 1300 Blk Fm 672 Sexual Assault | Closed Call Aross

19:33:54 Brownsboro Ln Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross

20:08:10 300 Blk Meadow Trail Rd Mustang Ridge, Harassment | Closed Call Aross

20:08:37 Hwy 142 Kyle, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

20:12:02 20255 Blk Camino Real Mustang Ridge, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

20:12:15 98 Blk S Old Spanish Trail – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

20:22:52 100 Blk Rylea Ct Suspicious Person | Closed Call Aross

21:38:00 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Zsikes

22:12:51 Hwy 183 Sb Buda, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Aross

22:30:41 20027 Blk San Marcos Hwy Animal Bite | Closed Call Aross

Nov. 9

00:03:44 1200 Blk Reed Creek Dr Gonzales, Suspicious Circumstance | Closed Call Aross

00:55:19 1200 Blk Reed Creek Dr Harwood, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

02:08:05 55 Blk Niederwald Dr Buda, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes

06:13:47 1200 Blk Reed Creek Dr Rosanky, Welfare Concern | Contact Made Zsikes

06:17:10 Camino Real Buda, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Aross

06:33:54 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Aross

07:08:10 700 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Stray Dog | Made Secure Lhiles

08:18:53 10867 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lhiles

08:31:06 1900 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Sexual Abuse Of Child | Follow Up Lhiles

08:52:58 8300 Blk Hanging Oak Rd Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Arrest Made Lhiles

09:05:16 900 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:21:25 100 Blk Powers Cir Buda, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Esd11

09:26:14 Rolling Ridge Rd Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

09:35:41 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:38:34 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:53:11 14825 Blk Fm 86 , Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:29:55 Fm 110 San Marcos, Disturbance | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:34:25 Unknown Luling, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Lhiles

10:53:55 14825 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

11:34:11 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:37:53 17545 Blk Camino Real Mustang Ridge, Burglary Commercial | Contact Made Lhiles

11:52:34 500 Blk Old Mcmahan Tr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Made Secure Lhiles

11:58:16 900 Blk Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

12:20:02 18262 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Alarm Business | Found Secure Lhiles

12:32:45 600 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Civil Matter | Contact Made Jsalinas

12:58:35 100 Blk Shoshoni Trl Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:09:56 1300 Blk Wonder World Dr San Marcos, Transport Subject | Closed Call Lhiles

13:10:23 200 Blk Sand Hill Rd Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

1200 Blk Fm 2720 Lockhart, Suspicious Circumstance | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:21:13 Fm 110 San Marcos, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:36:28 16405 Blk Camino Real Buda, Terroristic Threats | Closed Call Jsalina

13:43:51 2400 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Lhiles

13:56:50 100 Blk Elm Str Civil Process | Closed Call Tjones

14:05:59 Hwy 183 Nb Luling, Hit And Run | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:45:08 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mramirez

15:11:29 1100 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:19:29 200 Blk Country Way Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Maxwell

15:57:58 38 Blk Skyridge Dr Civil Process | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:23:01 10700 Blk N Hwy 183 Mustang Ridge, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

16:54:54 West Ridge Rd Martindale, Illegally Parked Vehicle | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:18:25 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Animal Attack | Contact Made Jsalinas

17:26:29 3800 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

17:38:32 4800 Blk N Hwy 183 Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:16:07 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Disturbance | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:28:39 100 Blk Dove Hill Ct Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lhiles

18:57:02 Camino Real Dale, Injured Deer Or Animal | Closed Call Avillegas

19:54:44 3400 Blk Fm 671 Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Avillegas

19:57:45 Fm 1185 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

21:14:01 1100 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

22:13:42 Easy St Dale, Burn Ban Violation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:52:16 1900 Blk Fm 713 Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas

23:26:54 9100 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Alarm Business | Closed Call Avillegas

Nov. 10

01:26:04 300 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Eng

01:42:30 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

04:28:46 Boulder Ln Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Avillegas

05:29:51 Fm 1854 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

06:03:51 1200 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Avillegas

06:20:15 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

06:26:47 Sb Sh 130 Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

06:35:57 100 Blk Rylea Ct Kyle, Follow Up Investigation | Contact Made Avillegas

07:28:00 300 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Grass Fire | Found Secure Lhiles Dale Vfd

08:39:13 Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mramirez

09:11:03 2600 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Missing Juvenile | Closed Call Lhiles

09:19:37 2600 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

09:36:00 Fm 1322 Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mramirez

10:35:31 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Made Secure Mramirez

11:10:07 Fm 1185 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Made Secure Lhiles

11:12:45 72 Blk Gutierrez Dr Maxwell, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Lhiles

11:21:17 1200 Blk Fm 1984 Maxwell, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mramirez

11:47:31 2600 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:03:34 500 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Alarm Medical | Found Secure Jsalinas

13:13:46 100 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:15:45 100 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:09:49 100 Blk Shoshoni Trl Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

14:15:15 S Main St Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Jsalinas

15:10:11 3000 Blk Homannville Trl Dale, Livestock Impound | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:28:34 100 Blk Avery Rd Maxwell, Scam | Closed Call Mramirez

15:32:29 Hwy 80 , Traffic Stop | Citation Jsalinas

16:09:18 13712 Blk Avis Rd Mustang Ridge, Suspicious Person | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:52:37 Fm 672 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lhiles

16:57:42 400 Blk Royal Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

16:58:44 900 Blk Casen St Dale, Alarm Residence | Cancel/Disregard Jsalinas

17:46:15 500 Blk Amanecer Dr Lockhart, Animal At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:47:54 12 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

18:20:07 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

18:29:00 Hwy 183 Sb Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:31:12 Hwy 80 Traffic Stop | Closed Call Jsalinas

19:04:53 4400 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

19:14:01 Hwy 183 S Luling, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Avillegas

20:20:46 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

20:38:33 200 Blk Memorial Dr Luling, Fire Alarm | Cancel/Disregard Avillegas

23:38:07 9400 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Verbal Disturbance | Cancel/Disregard Avillegas

Nov. 11

02:10:24 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

04:41:52 7500 Blk Hwy 142 Maxwell, Noise Complaint | Closed Call Avillegas

06:20:15 Oak Grove Rd Luling, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Avillegas

07:55:56 5700 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:00:34 William Pettus Rd Maxwell, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:14:52 500 Blk Mesa Drive – Sw Sector Del Valle, Questions | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:20:46 Hwy 183 Nb Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:40:17 4900 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:42:47 1300 Blk Fm 2001 – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:08:04 2300 Blk Highway 142 – N Sector Martindale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:14:43 600 Blk Casen St Dale, Threats | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:33:08 East Fm 20 Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:48:23 6000 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Smoke Investigation | No Report Lbarrios Midco Esd

10:58:01 3400 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:06:12 Fm 672 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:08:15 5000 Blk Harwood Rd Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:11:56 Hwy 80 Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:12:06 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Nw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:07:17 200 Blk Indian Trl Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:53:38 3100 Blk Old Kelley Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:03:31 8300 Blk Taylorsville Rd Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

13:04:53 16528 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:32:18 100 Blk Cortez Dr Luling, Animal Attack | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:10:14 900 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:19:43 1800 Blk Sunflower Trl Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:40:22 17545 Blk Camino Real Mustang Ridge, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Esd11

14:47:39 1100 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Mental Subject | No Report Lbarrios

14:54:19 Hwy 183 Sb Abandoned Vehicle | No Report Lbarrios

15:20:58 200 Blk Niederwald Dr Buda, Fire-Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers Emc 2

15:47:50 Hwy 142 Questions | Closed Call Mbell

16:34:15 4000 Blk Fm 671 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:21:08 2200 Blk Oak Grove Rd , Loose Livestock | No Report Lbarrios

17:27:30 Fm 713 Rosanky, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

17:42:02 12127 Blk Fm 1854 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios Esd11

18:49:02 5500 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

19:02:16 1300 Blk Maverick Dr , Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Aross

19:30:07 Nb Sh 130 Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Zsikes

20:06:25 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Fentress, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Zsikes

20:45:58 800 Blk Dewberry Ln Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

21:31:07 100 Blk Pleasant Valley Ln Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

21:42:24 900 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Suspicious Person | Unable To Locate Zsikes

21:44:30 Oak Grove Rd Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross

21:50:52 18820 Blk Camino Real Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

22:03:02 400 Blk Hwy 304 Waelder, Suspicous Noise | Closed Call Aross

22:09:44 Little Ln Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

22:33:49 1500 Blk River Park Rd Alarm Residence | Closed Call Aross

Nov. 12

00:33:30 East Fm 20 Red Rock, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

02:17:01 76 Blk Pinto Pony Path Buda, Suspicious Vehicle | Unable To Locate Aross

02:23:20 100 Blk Seals Creek Rd Stray Dog | Closed Call Aross

04:44:56 1900 Blk Fm 2984 Luling, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

05:23:54 90 Blk Romberg Rd Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

05:43:56 200 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Missing Person | Report Taken Zsikes

05:56:53 1200 Blk Reed Creek Dr Gonzales, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Zsikes

06:26:40 Fm 713 Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Aross

07:47:20 3400 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:04:40 Fm 86 Red Rock, Loose Livestock | No Report Lbarrios

09:27:03 1900 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios

09:34:39 800 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Livestock Impound | Report Taken Lbarrios

10:35:15 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Welfare Concern | No Report Lbarrios

10:55:50 200 Blk Witter Rd Lockhart, Theft Prior | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:33:09 3100 Blk Sandholler Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:35:00 Fm 1854 Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

11:40:14 100 Blk Foster Blvd Maxwell, Suicidal Subject | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:42:35 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:48:22 100 Blk Fm 1386 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:48:57 31 Blk Alaska Rd Kyle, Mental Subject | Report Taken Mrodgers

11:51:15 600 Blk Clear Fork Rd Lockhart, Cruelty To Animals | No Report Lbarrios

13:19:21 Washburn Rd Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:04:09 18950 Blk Camino Real Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:31:25 9100 Blk East Fm 20 Dale, Civil Matter | No Report Lbarrios

14:37:00 Fm 1322 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:21:13 Fm 1386 Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:39:24 700 Blk Smith Farm Rd Luling, Civil Matter | No Report Lbarrios

16:09:22 2900 Blk Fm 1185 Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:10:46 39 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:34:33 13593 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:15:34 800 Blk Fm 1966 Maxwell, Animal Bite | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:22:52 27 Blk Blake Rd Maxwell, Civil Matter | No Report Mrodgers

17:59:22 6800 Blk East Fm 20 Dale, Discharge Firearms | No Report Mrodgers

18:27:34 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:07:40 7900 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Dale Vfd

19:09:08 Fm 713 Injured Deer Or Animal | Closed Call Aross

20:08:07 Sb Sh 130 Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

20:35:53 Williamson Rd Buda, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross

20:52:56 Sand Hill Rd Traffic Hazard | Unable To Locate Aross

21:47:14 2700 Blk Dale Ln Lockhart, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Aross

21:53:55 Hwy 183 S Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

22:03:04 St Johns Rd Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

22:08:08 Hidden Oak Rd Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross

22-11-0971 11/12/2022 22:19:50 700 Blk Mustang Hollow Lp Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

22:32:30 1200 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Midco Esd

22:35:55 300 Blk Black Horse Trl Red Rock, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

22:51:47 1900 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Aross

23:13:08 1300 Blk Schuelke Rd Kyle, Criminal Trespass | Closed Call Zsikes

23:15:28 Witter Rd Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross

23:35:33 Oak Meadows Dr Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross

Nov. 13

01:46:22 Interstate Hwy 10 Wb Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Aross

01:50:15 Dale Oaks Ln Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross

02:15:42 Seminole Trl Dale, Suspicious Person | Closed Call Zsikes

04:07:42 Fm 1854 Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Aross

04:09:14 3200 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Zsikes

04:10:52 Fm 86 Luling, Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Aross

04:15:50 5000 Blk Schuelke Rd , TEms Call | Closed Call Aross Esd11

04:16:10 1500 Blk Old Lockhart Rd – Sector Sw Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

05:15:44 Oak Grove Rd Loose Livestock | Closed Call Aross

06:06:15 8800 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Loud Music | No Report Zsikes

07:00:49 100 Blk Upper Cedar Hollow Rd – Sw Sect Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:06:21 1400 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:25:57 Oak Grove Rd Loose Livestock | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

08:17:22 3200 Blk Cattlemens Row Livestock Impound | Report Taken Lbarrios

09:08:26 1700 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:34:13 13028 Blk Avis Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:50:22 Fm 672 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

11:51:49 600 Blk Kinsey Trl Luling, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:56:08 Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:44:33 Fm 713 Lockhart, Loose Livestock | Closed Call Lbarrios

13:47:17 2000 Blk Clear Fork Rd Loose Livestock | No Report Lbarrios

14:13:51 900 Blk Fox Ln Loose Livestock | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:16:24 900 Blk Spoke Hollow Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:27:39 Hwy 183 Sb Welfare Concern | No Report Mrodgers

14:48:02 2600 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:39:24 13801 Blk Avis Rd Buda, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Esd11

18:36:18 I10 Wb Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:57:23 Taylorsville Rd Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

20:24:03 2000 Blk Washburn Rd Dale, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes

21:34:11 300 Blk Lytton Ln Buda, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Zsikes

22:18:03 Whitney Cv Suspicious Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

22:34:36 Dove Hill Dr Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

22:43:34 75 Blk Dove Hill Ct Kyle, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

22:43:36 100 Blk Mulberry St Caldwell County So, Suspicious Circumstance | Closed Call Aross

22:51:24 Calder Rd Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

23:17:16 1300 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Alarm Business | Closed Call Zsikes