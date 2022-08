Cars & Cigars set for Saturday Share:







Cars & Cigars, presented by El Leon Cigar Co. and The Scavengers Car Club, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 5-9 p.m. at Park Plaza Shops (1100 State Park Road) in Lockhart.

There will be Judges Choice Awards for Best Classic, Best Modern, Best Muscle, Best Import, Best Custom, and Best Motorcycle.

Registration will be from 4-5 p.m. Judging will begin at 7 p.m., followed by Awards being presented at 7:30 p.m.