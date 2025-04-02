CASA looking for local volunteers to fill need Share:







Above, CASA representative, Haley Brooks, gave a recent presentation at the March Lockhart Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon. Photo Courtesy of Lockhart Chamber of Commerce.

Anthony Collins, LPR Editor



The Court Appointed Special Advocates, (CASA) of Central Texas, Inc. is part of a national volunteer movement that began in 1977 when Judge David Soukup in Seattle aimed to better understand the circumstances of children in his care. To fulfill this goal, he recruited community volunteers to act as advocates in court for children who had suffered abuse and neglect.

These advocates played a crucial role in providing vital information that safeguarded the children’s welfare and expedited their placement in safe, permanent homes. The program’s effectiveness led to its expansion across the nation.



Established locally in Comal County in 1985, they became part of the National CASA network in 1990, subsequently extending their services to Caldwell and Hays counties in 1994 and Guadalupe County in 1996.



In 2009, Patrick Rose championed HB 1462, enabling certain state employees to take paid leave to volunteer as CASA members. Their goal is to reach all children in foster care within their service area, and last year, CASA programs statewide supported 65% of these children, with CASA of Central Texas assisting 80%.



An example of how CASA worked in a local case from Caldwell County; At the age of six, “Kate” entered the care of the Department of Family Protective Services, remaining in the system for sixteen months before being adopted by a non-relative family. Throughout her time in care, Kate experienced multiple foster placements, which, coupled with her trauma, led to challenging behaviors.

I

nitially placed with her sibling, they were eventually separated due to the relative’s inability to care for both, resulting in a distance of over three hours between them. CASA facilitated monthly visits to maintain their bond. Kate faced difficulties with boundaries and emotional regulation, prompting CASA to ensure she received therapy and kept the therapist updated on her transitions. They also monitored CANS assessments, psychological evaluations, and medication adjustments.



CASA played a crucial role in identifying Kate’s adoptive family, providing educational insights and advocating for her Special Education needs as she transitioned to a new school. Despite the frustrations of multiple caseworkers and delays in the adoption process, CASA ensured that all necessary documentation was completed to expedite the adoption. In November 2023, Kate’s adoption was finalized, celebrated by her extended family in New Braunfels. These moments are what CASA cherishes most, as they represent a child finding a loving, safe, and nurturing forever home.

Recently speaking at the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon, CASA representatives stated that Caldwell County has a significant demand for additional advocates, as there are currently 45 children in State Care, but only 23 of them have a CASA assigned. “The need for volunteers in Caldwell County is great and we encourage volunteers to reach out and contact us to get involved,” stated a local CASA representative, Haley Brooks.



To learn more about becoming an advocate or to gain insight into CASA, we invite you to register for an information session on our website at www.casacentex.org/information-sessions. For any inquiries, feel free to reach out to us at info@casacentex.org. Please note that you must be at least 21 years old to qualify as an advocate.