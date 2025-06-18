Post Register

CCRTA hold members luncheon

Local News
     Caldwell County Retired Teachers Association (CCRTA) welcomed new members into the local chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) at the First Lockhart National Bank Community Room on June 4, 2025.  Attending: seated from Left to right: Rachel Sotelo, Lenaya Robinson, Lydia Adams, Karen NIxon and Beth Cooper and Gloria Traylor-CCRTA VP.  Standing Lt-to Rt:  Brad Franchione, AMBA Regional Director, Becky Lockhart-CCRTA Membership Chair, Sam Lockhart-CCRTA membership committee, and Peter Williams CCRTA  AMBA Representative. Courtesy Photo.

