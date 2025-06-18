CCRTA hold members luncheon Share:









Caldwell County Retired Teachers Association (CCRTA) welcomed new members into the local chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) at the First Lockhart National Bank Community Room on June 4, 2025. Attending: seated from Left to right: Rachel Sotelo, Lenaya Robinson, Lydia Adams, Karen NIxon and Beth Cooper and Gloria Traylor-CCRTA VP. Standing Lt-to Rt: Brad Franchione, AMBA Regional Director, Becky Lockhart-CCRTA Membership Chair, Sam Lockhart-CCRTA membership committee, and Peter Williams CCRTA AMBA Representative. Courtesy Photo.