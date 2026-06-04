Celebrating the West brings western entertainers to Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The rich traditions of the American West will come alive in downtown Lockhart June 19-21, 2026, as Celebrating the West Weekends presents three days of music, storytelling, cowboy poetry, and Western heritage entertainment.

The event will feature performances by some of the most respected names in Western music and culture, with programs scheduled at The Masur Building, Commerce Hall, Commerce Gallery, The Blue Pearl, and The Get Up, all located around Lockhart’s historic downtown square.

Among the featured performers is Matt Robertson, an award-winning Western entertainer known for his powerful vocals, original songs, and engaging stage presence. Robertson’s music reflects the traditions and modern realities of ranch life and the American West.

Pipp Gillette, a celebrated cowboy poet, singer, and storyteller from Wyoming, has spent decades preserving Western folklore and cowboy culture through his performances. A recipient of numerous Western heritage honors, Gillette is widely recognized for his authentic stories and traditional cowboy songs.

Joining him is Lloyd Wright, whose music and storytelling have made him a favorite among Western music audiences. Wright’s performances blend humor, history, and traditional Western themes, creating a connection between past and present.

Dance enthusiasts will enjoy the lively sounds of Sam Platts and the Windmill Hill Dance Band, a group dedicated to preserving the traditions of Western swing. Their performances draw inspiration from the legendary Texas dance halls and the music popularized by pioneers such as Bob Wills, often filling dance floors wherever they perform.

Singer-songwriter John Moore brings a contemporary Western style rooted in traditional country and cowboy music. Known for his thoughtful songwriting and strong vocals, Moore’s music reflects the landscapes and lifestyles of the rural West.

Dakota Robinson, one of the younger voices in Western music, has earned recognition for his traditional cowboy sound and commitment to preserving classic Western music traditions while introducing them to new audiences.

Rounding out the lineup is Rusty Phillips, a veteran performer whose music celebrates ranching life, Western values, and the enduring spirit of the cowboy. His performances often combine music with stories drawn from personal experiences and Western history.

Organizers say the weekend is designed to celebrate the heritage, traditions, and culture of the American West through performances that honor the stories, music, and people who helped shape the region.

Tickets are currently available, with individual show tickets ranging from $20 to $35. A weekend pass is available for $98, providing admission to as many as seven performances throughout the three-day event.

With five venues, multiple performances, and a lineup featuring award-winning musicians, poets, and storytellers, Celebrating the West Weekends promises to be one of Central Texas’ premier Western heritage events of 2026.

Celebrating the West Weekends will take place June 19-21, 2026, in downtown Lockhart. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged due to limited seating at several venues.