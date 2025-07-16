Center celebrates grand opening Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Screenshot

In a powerful step toward addressing homelessness and providing long-term support to vulnerable populations, the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition, in partnership with Delivering Hope, hosted the grand opening of a new resource center last week. The event drew an outpouring of community support, marked by celebration, compassion, and shared commitment.

Located in Lockhart, the new center represents a pivotal advancement in the county’s coordinated response to homelessness. Community members, local officials, faith-based organizations, and volunteers gathered to witness the ribbon cutting and hear stories of resilience and transformation from individuals impacted by homelessness.

“This is a big project and we’re extremely excited,” said Sebina Zea, CEO of Delivering Hope. “The Delivering Hope Thrift Store allows us to continue bringing in funds to support our outreach efforts.”

The new facility will serve as a vital hub for wraparound services—providing food, clothing, hygiene kits, counseling referrals, housing assistance, and spiritual care. Delivering Hope, a key partner in the initiative, will lead many of the service coordination efforts with a focus on restoring dignity and providing holistic care.

Lee Rust, chairman of the Homeless Coalition, expressed gratitude for the turnout. “Our team of volunteers and Board of Directors wish to thank everyone for attending the grand opening,” he said. “We appreciated all the great questions from the public—it really shows how much this community cares about the work we are doing.”

For many in attendance, the event felt personal. Several guests shared moving testimonies about how the Coalition had already played a meaningful role in their journey toward stability and self-sufficiency. Local churches, civic groups, and volunteers have pledged their continued involvement, signaling strong community buy-in for long-term impact. Organizers emphasized that while the opening is a major milestone, it’s also the beginning of a much broader mission to create systemic change and sustained support in Caldwell County.

The Caldwell County Homeless Coalition and Delivering Hope are encouraging local individuals, organizations, and congregations to get involved through donations, volunteering, and advocacy.

As the doors of the new resource center open, so does a hopeful new chapter of compassion-driven outreach across Caldwell County.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.homelessincaldwell.com.