Chamber crowd treated to lunch, history at Black’s Barbecue￼

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

A history of Black’s Barbecue — how it came about, what’s happened during its 90 years, and what lies ahead – was enjoyed by those attending the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon last week as they chowed down at the restaurant’s original location on North Main Street.

Kent Black, a third-generation pitmaster and manager of the restaurant, talked of where the business has been, where it’s going and its planned 90th birthday celebration set for May in Lockhart.

Black said it was his understanding that the restaurant is the oldest family-owned barbecue restaurant in Texas. It was opened in 1932 by his grandfather. The current location was open for 80 years before the restaurant expanded into San Marcos. It later added Austin, and most recently, New Braunfels, as destinations for the barbecue.

Kent Black’s grandfather was a Caldwell County Judge, and while Lyndon B. Johnson was running for office, he often frequented Black’s. There are photographs to prove as much.

More recently, Black’s has cooked and spoken to Warner Brothers in California as well as the New York Food & Film Festival in Brooklyn. Last summer, the restaurant also cooked at a barbecue festival at Denver, Colorado’s Mile High Stadium.

A birthday celebration – number 90 – is set for May 14 from 1-8 p.m. across the street from the Lockhart restaurant at the Catholic Church Festival Grounds. It will be free to the public. There are plans for live music.

“It’s a thank you party” Kent Black said. “There will also be a Barbecue Pit Show with prizes. The people will vote on the winners.”

Also at last week’s luncheon, it was announced that the recent Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show had a remarkable year, with 338 project sales after just 90 in 2021.

The Fifty Lions Who Can Cook fundraiser contest will be held on Friday, April 1, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Lockhart Lions Club.