Chamber luncheon puts Livestock Show front and center￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Last week’s Lockhart Chamber of Commerce luncheon centered around the upcoming Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show and included a pair of teenage veterans of the event that gave testimonies of their experiences.

Luncheon Emcees Ken Sneed and Stephanie Riggin praised the event, which will take place March 4-5 at the Caldwell County Fair Association Barn. Fair Project check-ins will be handled on Friday, March 4, from 8-10 a.m., while judging commences in the 13 events (including (Overall Showmanship) over the course of the two days. (See schedule below for times.)

Chamber Board of Directors Chair Missie Hagen of First Lockhart National Bank noted that individuals can bid on projects by themselves or as part of a ‘buyer group.’ Participants get to keep their animals as money raised is to help them continue their projects.

The auction part of the show will begin Saturday, March 5, at 6 p.m.

“This is one of those things that makes the community great,” Riggin said. “These kids get out there and learn responsibility. The whole family is involved. It takes a family to do these things.”

Home-schoolers Una Howell, 14, and Toni Martinez, 16, were guests at the luncheon.

Howell said she had been with 4-H for seven years, starting with show rabbits and progressively going up from there – lambs, sheep, heifers.

“I’ve had a lot of fun raising my heifer,” Howell said. “It’s really fun to get in that show ring and show them off.

“Another event I’ve participated in is the cash scramble. You get in the ring with about 10 or 15 girls and they have about half as many cows out there. They say ‘go’ and you run and you have to catch a calf, put the halter on it and lead in across the line. I did that last year and I put the money toward my project for this year. I bought two sheep. I really appreciate the donors who have given their hard-earned money to help with all of the 4-Hers’ projects.”

Martinez is a sophomore and has been part of 4-H for eight years, although she said she began showing animals well before then.

“I started out with the short-term rabbit project,” Martinez said. “I did that until I turned 8 and started with lambs and goats. I told my friends I never wanted to touch a goat again. I stuck with lambs. I started showing heifers in 2018.

“Thanks to 4-H, I’ve been able to go to a lot of Ag camps, including how to identify grasses and to do soil tests properly. When I graduate, I want to go to A&M and become an Ag Agent. This has also inspired me to start the Little Showman’s Project. I wanted to get more kids involved showing livestock… rabbits, goats, chickens, and lambs. You go in with them and show them how to show their animal. Quite a few kids want to be part of it.”

A clinic for the Little Showman’s Project was held Saturday.

Wayne Morse, Extension Agent for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Caldwell County, addressed those attending the luncheon and said the two girls represented the positive results of being involved with the Junior Livestock Show.

“These are two great kids; two great examples of what the 4-H program can do for the young people of this state,” Morse said. “It causes you to be a more responsible adult later in life. There are morals and ethics and people skills that allow you to be successful in life. It’s one of the great projects you can get into.”

Morse noted that aside from animals, there were also robotics skills in the program.

Morse said as of Feb. 10 there were 35 hogs, 35 sheep, 30 goats, 27 heifers, 15 steers, six families showing broilers, three families showing turkeys, registered at the Show and that the rabbit show “should be gigantic.”

In other Chamber news:

The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament is set for April 30.

Caldwell County Fair Association Junior Livestock Show March 4-5

Schedule

Friday, March 4

8 a.m. — Pledge and Prayer

8-10 a.m. — Project Fair Check In

Judging:

8 a.m. — Broilers

Immediately following — Turkeys

Not before 10 a.m. — Market Lambs

Immediately Following — Ewes

Immediately Following — Goats

Immediately Following — Breeding Goats

Not before 2 p.m. — Market Rabbits

Immediately Following — Breeding Rabbits

Not before 5 p.m. — Hay Hauling (3- and 4-year-olds)

Immediately Following — Pig Scramble Contest (Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd graders)

Immediately Following — Little Showman Project (pre-K thru 2nd grade)

7 p.m. — Project Fair Silent Auction ends

Saturday, March 5

8 a.m. — Pledge ad Prayer

Judging:

8 a.m. – Market Hogs

Immediately Following — Breeding Gilts

Not before 10 a.m. — Steers

Immediately Following — Breeding Beef

Immediately Following — Overall Sportsmanship

4 p.m. – Barbecue by Smitty’s

5:30 p.m. – Photos with all winners with their trophies, jackets and prizes

6 p.m. – Pledge ad Prayer

6 p.m. – Animal Auction