The complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter publishes weekly on the Post-Register’s website at www.post-register.com.

March 6

00:56:08 1400 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Rekindle | Closed Call Zsikes Delhi Vfd

01:05:20 1300 Blk Sand Hills Rd – Sw Sector Red Rock, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Zsikes

04:00:28 1100 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Mental Subject | Closed Call Aross

04:19:12 10488 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Zsikes

06:10:18 13050 Blk Hwy 142 Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Martindale Esd

07:10:52 10774 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Found Secure Jsalinas

07:19:10 Hwy 80, Traffic Stop | Arrest Made Jsalinas

08:14:02 600 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

08:20:13 2300 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Welfare Concern | Found Secure Jsalinas

08:21:13 7400 Blk Hwy 304 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mramirez

08:37:47 2600 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:31:10 200 Blk Fifth St Maxwell, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:32:03 1400 Blk Sandy Creek Rd Dale, Harassment | Closed Call Mramirez

10:11:29 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Mramirez

10:14:00 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Assault | Closed Call Mramirez

11:15:47 600 Blk Guadakimar St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Rsanders

11:28:21 1800 Blk S. Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Rsanders

11:32:20 Taylorsville Rd Dale, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Mramirez

12:07:24 400 Blk Holz Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:22:16 Fm 671 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

12:33:56 1100 Blk Long Rd Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:43:01 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:44:37 Fm 713 County, Livestock At Large | Found Secure Lhiles

14:58:44 4100 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Fire-Vehicle | Contact Made Jsalinas

15:24:32 700 Blk Silent Valley Rd Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Rsanders

15:26:33 Sh-80/Callihan Road, Traffic Stop | Citation Lhiles

15:45:19 100 Blk Elm St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Rsanders

15:52:31 Farmers Rd Maxwell, Reckless Driving | Contact Made Jsalinas

16:46:43 700 Blk Oil Field Rd San Marcos, Mental Subject | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:50:24 Reed Dr, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Tadams

17:21:18 1000 Blk San Marcos Hwy Luling, Burglary Commercial | Cancel/Disregard Lhiles

17:27:48 41 Blk Willow Brook Ct Martindale, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:41:55 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – N Sector Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

18:11:48 Fm 1322 County, Vehicle In Roadway | Unable To Locate Lhiles

19:24:24 Fm 86 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

19:28:26 400 Blk Apaloosa Trl Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

20:19:35 Fm 86 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

20:36:17 Hwy 183 Sb County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

21:51:32 8000 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

22:40:04 5000 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

March 7

05:59:00 100 Blk Oak Cove Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas

07:08:15 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dsaenz

07:22:11 San Marcos Hwy , Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

07:36:10 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

07:45:56 700 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas Afd Esd 11

08:03:34 Fm 1185, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

08:21:47 1700 Blk Red Sand Trl Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:48:57 500 Blk Spanish Oak Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:59:21 Fm 713 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

08:59:38 12000 Blk Camino Real County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mramirez

09:26:39 300 Blk Fm 671 Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mramirez

09:33:30 12300 Blk Camino Real County, Suspicious Activity | Arrest Made Jsalinas

09:45:34 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Runaway | Closed Call Mramirez

09:50:43 Fm 713 County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mramirez

10:26:20 1100 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Mental Subject | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

10:39:45 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Tadams

10:47:02 100 Blk Clear Fork Rd Luling, Death Investigation | Closed Call Mramirez

10:49:09 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Tadams

10:58:53 Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

11:09:53 Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

11:14:53 400 Blk Apaloosa Trl Dale, Theft | Closed Call Mramirez

11:47:02 30 Blk Dove Hill Ct Lockhart, Drug Activity | Closed Call Jsalinas 8211

12:28:39 18262 Blk San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Alarm Business | Found Secure Lhiles

12:54:26 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Stray Dog | Made Secure Lhiles

13:12:03 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Wanted Subject | Arrest Made Jsalinas

13:59:33 Fm 2720 County, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Jsalinas

14:01:09 200 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:06:41 100 Blk S Commerce Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Arrest Made Rsanders

14:17:44 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Transport Subject | Made Secure Lhiles

14:24:49 10700 Blk Hwy 183 N Mustang Ridge, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:44:25 13 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Jsalinas

14:48:09 Ih-10 Eb Luling, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Lhiles

15:00:54 100 Blk Fentress Star Rd Fentress, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

15:12:17 Salt Flat Rd Luling, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

15:18:56 200 Blk Fm 1185 County, Disturbance | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:28:27 6500 Blk Hwy 183 N County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:34:15 1800 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Citizen Contact | Arrest Made Jsalinas

16:38:35 400 Blk Apaloosa Trl Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lhiles

16:50:39 300 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Neighbor Dispute | Contact Made Jsalinas

16:54:03 400 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:55:00 1200 Blk Young Ln Lockhart, Death-Hospice | Contact Made Lhiles

16:57:57 600 Blk Church St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:28:35 200 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Indecent Exposure | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:31:19 2900 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Dale Vfd

17:36:29 100 Blk Celia Rd Dale, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:46:30 200 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Assault | Closed Call Lhiles

18:25:30 700 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Theft | Report Taken Lhiles

19:00:00 200 Blk Fm 1185 Lockhart, Wanted Subject | Report Taken Lhiles

19:06:02 1500 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Lhiles

19:25:35 100 Blk Paloma Bend Dale, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Lhiles Afd Esd 11

20:30:06 Hwy 183 Sb County, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

21:18:48 100 Blk Main St Maxwell, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

21:19:09 5800 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

21:38:51 400 Blk Rustler Pass Kyle, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

March 8

00:47:03 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Found Property | Closed Call Avillegas

01:00:15 500 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Theft | Report Taken Avillegas

01:34:53 Fm 2720 County, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Avillegas

04:13:46 2000 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

05:22:32 2000 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Avillegas

06:58:52 Camino Real County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

07:40:54 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Skenney

08:09:49 1700 Blk Red Sand Trl Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:30:49 6100 Blk Fm 713 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:54:38 400 Blk Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:10:13 100 Blk Celia Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | No Report Lbarrios

10:03:10 100 Blk Casen St Dale, Suicidal Person | No Report Lbarrios

11:03:17 300 Blk Fm 671 Lockhart, Stray Dog | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

11:35:57 10608 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios

11:39:34 800 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:41:38 300 Blk Goodwin Ct Lockhart, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

11:45:12 1300 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:06:43 80 Blk Glover Lane Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Maxwell Esd

12:10:03 500 Blk Union Hill Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:35:21 5800 Blk Camino Real Kyle, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:35:38 Polonia Rd Kyle, Cruelty To Animals | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

13:15:06 53 Blk Oak Cove Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:30:41 200 Blk Branding Iron Trl Dale, Livestock Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:39:12 700 Blk William Pettus Rd Maxwell, Recovered Stolen Vehicle | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

14:37:27 1100 Blk Fm 3158 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:03:26 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

15:12:18 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

15:21:57 300 Blk Fm 671 County, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:28:31 500 Blk Briarpatch Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Afd Esd 11

15:30:30 1500 Blk Monte Vista Dr Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Tjones

16:40:16 20035 Blk Camino Real Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Report Taken Lbarrios

16:46:01 300 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Lost Property | Closed Call Lbarrios

16:46:24 400 Blk Calder Rd Dale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Tadams

16:58:20 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:01:09 7500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:33:17 500 Blk Seawillow Rd Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:02:29 400 Blk Still Meadow Dr Dale, Disturbance | No Report Lbarrios

18:38:07 Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:57:02 200 Blk Fannin St Martindale, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Zsikes

19:03:28 Us Hwy 183 County, Suspicious Activity | Unable To Locate Zsikes

19:29:21 Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross

21:25:55 10000 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Aross

21:26:30 200 Blk Fannin St Martindale, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Zsikes

21:33:22 1600 Blk Long Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Aross

21:49:32 500 Blk Briar Patch Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Afd Esd 11

22:02:28 500 Blk Briarpatch Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Aross

23:55:29 1200 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Theft | Closed Call Aross

March 9

00:35:58 Fm 1185 County, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Aross

03:44:03 Fm 1322 County, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Zsikes

06:16:44 Camino Real County, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Aross

06:29:18 500 Blk Main St Martindale, Harassment | Closed Call Zsikes

06:38:18 Camino Real County, Traffic Hazard | Closed Call Aross

06:45:48 Hwy 183 S County, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Aross

07:33:12 1300 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Livestock At Large | No Report Lbarrios

07:39:46 1000 Blk West Ridge Rd Martindale, Verbal Disturbance | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios

07:48:32 Soda Springs Rd Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:53:23 Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

08:14:17 6500 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | No Report Lbarrios

08:56:51 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Recovered Stolen Vehicle | Supplemental Report Lbarrios

09:07:12 1700 Blk Red Sand Trl Dale, Livestock Impound | Report Taken Lbarrios

09:09:29 Hwy 142 County, Complaint | Closed Call Lbarrios

09:24:10 200 Blk Fannin Ln Martindale, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Mrodgers

09:26:22 100 Blk Meadowbrook St Dale, Stray Cat | No Report Mrodgers

10:08:16 900 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Theft | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios

10:18:08 200 Blk Sunset Ridge Maxwell, Livestock Complaint | Unable To Secure Mrodgers

10:56:27 Elm Luling, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:59:26 500 Blk Mount Sinai Dale, Disturbance-Domestic | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:11:11 1500 Blk Monte Vista Dr Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:32:37 1200 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Animal At Large | No Report Tadams

11:59:06 6200 Blk Fm 713 Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:02:03 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Livestock Complaint | No Report Lbarrios

12:14:53 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Stray Cat | No Report Lbarrios

12:47:07 3900 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Missing Juvenile | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:06:27 2800 Blk Airport Hwy San Marcos, Minor In Possession | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:16:37 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector N Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Cancel/Disregard Lbarrios

13:53:52 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:17:31 1300 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Abandoned Vehicle | No Report Lbarrios

14:25:10 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:10:49 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

15:35:23 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Nw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:36:55 100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Verbal Disturbance | No Report Mrodgers

17:01:29 Fm 672 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

17:26:21 98 Blk S Old Spanish Trail – Se Sector Kyle, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:28:20 Fm 2720 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:37:20 400 Blk Apaloosa Trl Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Report Taken Lbarrios

18:00:53 100 Blk Sunkist Dr Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Lbarrios

19:25:28 2300 Blk Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Zsikes

19:49:35 1000 Blk Chalk Rd Harwood, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

20:01:47 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Zsikes

20:08:24 San Marcos Hwy San Marcos, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Zsikes

20:13:07 12943 Blk Hwy 142 Martindale, Injured Animal | Closed Call Zsikes

20:19:37 900 Blk Martindale Rd Martindale, Missing Juvenile | Closed Call Aross

21:15:21 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Aross

21:51:15 Jack Pine Rd Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Aross

21:53:32 100 Blk San Pedro Rd Kyle, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

March 10

06:44:43 5800 Blk Camino Real Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

07:02:51 1100 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Stray Dog | Closed Call Lhiles

07:12:33 1900 Blk Old Kelley Rd Lockhart, Burglary Automobile | Report Taken Lhiles

07:36:49 6900 Blk San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Dsaenz

08:17:47 1900 Blk Old Kelley Rd Lockhart, Burglary Automobile | Closed Call Jsalinas

08:23:42 Camino Real County, Traffic Stop | Citation Dsaenz

09:43:38 200 Blk Bowie St Martindale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:02:31 1900 Blk Old Kelley Rd Lockhart, Burglary Automobile | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:02:39 Robin Ranch Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Arrest Made Lhiles

10:06:19 1700 Blk Old Kelley Rd Lockhart, Burglary Automobile | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:08:53 San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Jsalinas

10:20:28 16000 Blk San Marcos Hwy, Traffic Stop | Citation Jsalinas

10:30:50 100 Blk Meadowbrook St Dale, Animal In Trap | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:32:14 1700 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Livestock Impound | Made Secure Jsalinas

10:52:54 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Traffic Stop/Arrest | Arrest Made Jsalinas

10:55:20 Fm 1854 County, Damaged Property | Closed Call Lhiles

10:58:24 400 Blk Molasses Rd Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:54:53 700 Blk Spoke Hollow Rd Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:00:23 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

12:34:46 100 Blk Sunset Ridge Maxwell, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:43:17 2400 Blk Old Fentress Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas Maxwell Esd

13:57:32 18335 Blk Fm 86 Red Rock, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:14:03 Unknown , Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins

14:25:45 Hwy 80, Traffic Stop | Citation Dduggins

14:28:44 100 Blk Mulberry St Maxwell, Stolen Vehicle | Referred To Another Agency Jsalinas

15:01:11 1300 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Lhiles

15:02:10 Fm 1854 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

15:46:48 14975 Blk Fm 86 County, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:08:36 4400 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Lost Property | Closed Call Lhiles

17:21:02 900 Blk Acorn Rd Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Lhiles

17:24:20 500 Blk Skyline Dr Martindale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

17:59:22 3200 Blk Silver Mine Rd Harwood, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Jsalinas

18:10:40 Main St Martindale, Animal At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

19:00:24 San Marcos Hwy, Stray Dog | Closed Call Avillegas

19:09:11 4400 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Lost Property | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:20:47 2800 Blk Fox Ln Lockhart, Missing Person | Report Taken Avillegas

19:45:37 600 Blk Ih-10 Eb Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:56:49 7900 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Neighbor Dispute | Closed Call Avillegas

20:14:54 1300 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Recovered Missing | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:15:19 100 Blk Maple St Maxwell, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas

20:40:54 7500 Blk Hwy 183 S County, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:17:29 6500 Blk Seawillow Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:05:03 1400 Blk Carter Rd Dale, Animal Bite | Closed Call Avillegas

22:24:17 900 Blk Acorn Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

22:34:57 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Unable To Locate Aross

22:58:13 200 Blk El Dorado Dr Kyle, Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

23:15:14 300 Blk DOVE HILL DR LOCKHART, EMS CALL | CLOSED CALL AROSS

23:17:54 2500 Blk CAMINO REAL – SW SECTOR KYLE, MULTIPLE CALLERS FOR ACTIVE CALL | CLOSED CALL AVILLEGAS

23:56:12 FM 2001 COUNTY, MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH | CLOSED CALL AVILLEGAS

March 11

00:08:00 200 Blk FORISTER RANCH DR DALE, LOUD MUSIC | CLOSED CALL AVILLEGAS

00:37:48 HWY 142 COUNTY, RECKLESS DRIVING | CLOSED CALL AVILLEGAS

02:58:45 9300 Blk HWY 142 COUNTY, CIVIL MATTER | CLOSED CALL AVILLEGAS

03:23:08 300 Blk APALOOSA TRL DALE, MISSING PERSON | CLOSED CALL AVILLEGAS

06:35:58 200 Blk KINSEY TRL LULING, EMS CALL | CLOSED CALL AVILLEGAS MID-CO ESD

06:59:04 2900 Blk FM 20 LOCKHART, STRAY DOG | UNABLE TO LOCATE JSALINAS

07:38:30 POLONIA RD KYLE, LIVESTOCK AT LARGE | UNABLE TO LOCATE JSALINAS

09:00:47 600 Blk HIGHLAND RANCH WAY DALE, IDENTITY THEFT | CLOSED CALL JSALINAS

09:01:13 400 Blk HAZELNUT DR DALE, WELFARE CONCERN | CLOSED CALL JSALINAS

09:53:13 FM 2720, TRAFFIC STOP | CITATION JBONNET

09:54:39 100 Blk FIFTH ST MAXWELL, COMPLAINT | CLOSED CALL JSALINAS

10:08:32 100 Blk DALE OAKS LN DALE, NEIGHBOR DISPUTE | CLOSED CALL JSALINAS

10:14:52 400 Blk CALDER RD DALE, ANIMAL AT LARGE | CLOSED CALL JSALINAS

11:03:40 100 Blk MEADOWBROOK ST DALE, FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION | CLOSED CALL JSALINAS

11:04:04 400 Blk MOLASSES RD DALE, FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION | CLOSED CALL JSALINAS

11:34:17 1200 Blk OLD LYTTON SPRINGS RD LOCKHART, STRAY DOG | CLOSED CALL JSALINAS

12:04:22 7000 Blk SAN MARCOS HWY FENTRESS, LIVESTOCK AT LARGE | UNABLE TO LOCATE LHILES

12:10:23 55 Blk Acorn Rd – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

12:15:28 100 Blk Dow Ln Luling, Animal At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:07:26 Amy Ln Martindale, Smoke Investigation | Found Secure Lhiles

13:09:56 2300 Blk Williamson Rd Lockhart, Assault | Report Taken Jsalinas

14:44:50 Fm 86 County, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:10:47 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

15:37:14 2600 Blk Se River Rd Martindale, Scam | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:08:53 Sh 142, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Jbonnet

16:15:00 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:25:20 Sh 142, Traffic Stop | Citation Jbonnet

16:33:00 Bugtussle Ln Luling, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:33:33 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

16:35:58 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

16:37:33 2500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

16:39:16 1500 Blk Old Lockhart Rd – Sector Sw Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

16:40:55 500 Blk Star Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

17:06:01 1100 Blk Rocky Rd Kyle, Reckless Conduct | Contact Made Lhiles

18:35:37 Sb Sh 130 Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

19:00:04 4000 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

19:17:51 13755 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Alarm Medical | Contact Made Lhiles

20:10:25 600 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

20:40:48 Skycrest Dr Martindale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas

21:56:33 200 Blk Tenney Creek Rd Luling, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles

21:58:41 Union Hill Rd Luling, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

22:01:31 1500 Blk E Market St – Se Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

22:38:40 1200 Blk Chamberlin Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

23:06:49 200 Blk Rose Ln Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles

23:08:33 Packard Dr Dale, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Avillegas

23:21:33 700 Blk Mustang Hollow Lp Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles

23:32:30 7500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

23:51:58 1300 Blk Track Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas

March 12

00:30:03 Sh 130 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Avillegas

01:56:12 600 Blk Hilltop Dr Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

03:43:41 Maverick Dr Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

05:29:28 Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Avillegas

06:25:53 13318 Blk Fm 86 Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

06:36:33 17500 Blk Camino Real Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Afd Esd 11

07:55:01 1500 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:35:28 400 Blk Eileen’s Way Dale, Identity Theft | Closed Call Jsalinas

09:50:23 9 Blk Skyridge Dr Martindale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Jsalinas

10:14:04 100 Blk Mayfield Ln Lockhart, Fire Alarm | Closed Call Jsalinas

11:35:29 Fm 1854 Dale, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

13:13:29 Ih-10 Wb Luling, Fire-Vehicle | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:18:56 100 Blk Vista Grande Trl – W Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

13:30:35 4600 Blk Fm 1854 County, Livestock At Large | Made Secure Lhiles

15:13:50 900 Blk Spoke Hollow Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Jsalinas

15:49:13 1100 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Threats | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:21:03 700 Blk Oil Field Rd San Marcos, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Jsalinas

16:53:56 100 Blk Hays St Luling, Transport Subject | Closed Call Lhiles

18:06:56 2600 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Neighbor Dispute | Contact Made Lhiles

18:27:35 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Livestock At Large | Closed Call Lhiles

18:31:41 Hwy 142 County, Livestock At Large | Unable To Locate Jsalinas

23-03-1102 03/12/2023 20:07:29 1100 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Closed Call Avillegas

20:25:46 11600 Blk Fm 1854 County, Illegal Burn | Closed Call Lhiles Afd Esd 11

20:33:34 Hwy 183 Sb County, Debris In Roadway | Unable To Locate Avillegas

20:34:11 1500 Blk E Market St – Sw Sector Lockhart, Harassment | Closed Call Lhiles

20:46:33 600 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

20:49:15 5400 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Lost Property | Closed Call Lhiles

21:21:31 5400 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

21:23:03 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

21:40:23 Fm 1185 County, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Avillegas

21:55:57 700 Blk Green Acre Dr Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

21:59:20 5400 Blk Fm 672 Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

22:06:31 200 Blk Bufkin Ln Lockhart, Complaint | Closed Call Avillegas

22:52:38 200 Blk Rudolph Ln Luling, Loud Music | Closed Call Lhiles