Commissioners hear both sides of Disaster Proclamation argument Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

As expected, several people came forward Tuesday morning at Caldwell County’s Commissioners Court to speak against a December 2022 Resolution approved unanimously (5-0) which declared a local state of disaster regarding the Texas/Mexico border crisis, this following a State of Texas Disaster Proclamation in the spring.

What was perhaps not expected were the almost equal number of those speaking in favor of the 2022 Resolution.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Proclamation on April 16 renewing the disaster proclamation.

Caldwell County was just one of 58 counties issuing a similar Resolution, but several, many of whom were from outside of the county, decided to address Caldwell County Commissioners on the issue.

State Representative Stan Gerdes knew of those speaking against the Caldwell County State of Emergency Resolution and offered a Letter to the Editor than can be read on Page 4A of this week’s Post-Register.

The first speaker, Jordan Buckley representing Mano Amiga, spoke of birds migrating to the U.S. and Canada, including wood ducks, pelicans, swans, falcons, geese, cranes, and even bald eagles.

“This is not something mankind can control,” Buckley said. “It is God’s will. Migration is natural.”

Buckley said migrants were less likely to commit crimes than U.S. citizens.

Karen Trevino, a San Marcos attorney, said she was originally from the Texas/Mexico border.

“There is no emergency at the border,” Trevino said. “There is certainly no crisis.”

Trevino noted the razor wire and called Gov. Abbott’s comments “rhetoric.”

“The pursuits by Lone Star deputies have led to property damage and or death,” Trevino said. “Lone Star has led to distrust in law enforcement and migrants.”

A man from Dale said more deputies were needed as well as firefighters to help with the ability to respond.

Thomas Monahan of Lockhart said there were already laws in place.

“We don’t just open up the borders and allow these people to reach into our pocket,” Monahan said. “We need to go and follow the laws. “

Retired Army officer Arnold Proctor told Commissioners he stood “by your previous action.”

Caldwell County resident George House said he was familiar with immigration and was “concerned about military-aged men coming to our country. I’m concerned about fentanyl coming to our country. I support your efforts.”

A man representing Texas-based consultant group Rights Watch said, “Operation Lone Star cost $11 billion. It has led to injuries and death. There are scores of deadly vehicle accidents due to pursuits.”

A man who became a U.S. citizen a few weeks ago said the declaration could save us from fentanyl.

“I’m proud to be an American,” said the new U.S. Citizen. “I trained with the border guys and trained with DPS. I lived in Dale, which has become Cartel land. I thank you all for what you’re doing. For those speaking against this, have some common sense. Laws are for everybody.”

Joshua Ybarra of Lockhart said immigration was at a record low with the previous administration. With his family originally from Peru, Ybarra added, “Don’t California my Texas.”

Self-described immigrant Linda Rivas Vasquez said she was very disappointed in the Resolution.

“I was told I couldn’t do many things,” Vasquez said. “This year is the first time I’m registered to vote. So, I’m coming for y’all. You are partly responsible for perpetuating Gov. Greg Abbott’s policies. I am that invasion. Abbott is a man sick with hatred. They’re saying we’re bringing in drugs. I can assure you they are not.”

Mike Lewis said the Resolution was an embarrassment and violated the Constitution. He also said the majority of fentanyl brought across the border was brought by U.S. citizens.

Heather Brock of Lockhart said it was all about money, and the money for the border wall former President Donald Trump was planning could have been better spent on government programs.

Another representative of Mano Amigo, Sam Benavides, said people left their country because of damage caused by the U.S. “That’s what happens when needs go unmet,” Benavides said.

Others addressed Commissioners, including one lady who used a translator. She said, “the fear and terror is real. You (Commissioners) can become the first to stand with us and say no to this declaration.”

In other business:

The Burn Ban was placed “on” at the request of Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel, who noted high temperatures would continue with hardly any rain in the forecast.

Haden read a Resolution regarding a Memorandum of Understanding between Caldwell County and TxDOT to place about nine Flock cameras that read license plates throughout the county.

Judge Haden read an Order permitting the sale of certain fireworks in unincorporated areas of Caldwell County during Diwali holiday period, but skyrockets, sticks, and missiles with fins would not be permitted due to the dry weather.

Commissioners approved the following:

* A professional services agreement between the County and Someday Strategies, LLC, for professional oversite of pre-construction activities for the evacuation center.

* Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden will remain as the Caldwell County representative for the CAPCOG 2025 Executive Committee.

Judge Haden read a proclamation designating October 2024 as Manufacturing Month.