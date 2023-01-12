LHS TAFE members advance to state competition Share:







LISD

Lockhart’s Association of Future Educators Area Competitive Members – TAFE — hosted the Area 3 Competition with 31 High Schools across central Texas in attendance on Dec. 10, competing in numerous education, training, and early learning competitions.

There were 45 student competitors, and 22 were called on stage as Area Winners, and will advance to compete at TAFE State competition at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Round Rock in March 2023.

TAFE is a co-curricular statewide non-profit student organization created to allow young men and women an opportunity to explore the teaching profession. TAFE encourages students to learn about careers in education while promoting character, service, and leadership skills necessary for becoming effective educators.

TAFE area winners and state qualifiers:

Peyton Crabill, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Tyler Staton, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Coleta (CJ) Smith, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Senaya Thomas, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Gareth Schulte, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Ariela Vera, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Laila Murillo, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Kevin Arrieta, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Savannah Torres, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Jacque Roe, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Leland Ramirez, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Paola Figueroa, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Diana Ramirez, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Isabella (Izzy) Miller, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Bianca Javier, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Trinity Alexander, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Erick Lara Barrientos, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam

Morgan Cancel, in Job Interview Junior Varsity

Peyton Crabill, in Job Interview Varsity

Team of Krista Cardenas & Tristian Mendoza, in Project Visualize Leadership

Krista Cardenas, in Exploring Education Administration Careers

Gareth Schulte, in Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary

Team of Jacque Roe & Savannah Torres, in Interactive Bulleting Board Elementary

Julisa Ramirez, in Lesson Planning and Deliver ARTS

Team of Leland Ramirez & Jacque Roe, in Project Visualize Leadership

Team of Trinity Alexander & Erick Lara Barrientos, in Project Visualize Recreation

Team of Xitlaly Manzano & Kevin Arrieta, in Project Visualize Service

Erick Lara Barrientos, in Exploring Support Services Careers

Lockhart High School TAFE Chapter also had another huge win with our Junior, and TAFE Area 3 President, Peyton Crabill, who ran for Area 3 Officer. She created an inspiring campaign video and delivered a speech that highlighted what makes her a leader, accompanied by a professional cover letter and resume. After completing a 3-panel interview with TAFE State Directors and Teacher Leaders, Crabill was elected as the 2023-2024 Area 3 TAFE President for the second year in a row. She currently represents 31 High Schools across Central Texas.

TAFE is under the guidance of 19th year Teacher Leader Amber Crabill with assistance from 4th year Assistant-Teacher Leader Jarin Pittman.