LHS TAFE members advance to state competition
LISD
Lockhart’s Association of Future Educators Area Competitive Members – TAFE — hosted the Area 3 Competition with 31 High Schools across central Texas in attendance on Dec. 10, competing in numerous education, training, and early learning competitions.
There were 45 student competitors, and 22 were called on stage as Area Winners, and will advance to compete at TAFE State competition at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Round Rock in March 2023.
TAFE is a co-curricular statewide non-profit student organization created to allow young men and women an opportunity to explore the teaching profession. TAFE encourages students to learn about careers in education while promoting character, service, and leadership skills necessary for becoming effective educators.
TAFE area winners and state qualifiers:
Peyton Crabill, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Tyler Staton, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Coleta (CJ) Smith, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Senaya Thomas, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Gareth Schulte, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Ariela Vera, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Laila Murillo, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Kevin Arrieta, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Savannah Torres, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Jacque Roe, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Leland Ramirez, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Paola Figueroa, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Diana Ramirez, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Isabella (Izzy) Miller, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Bianca Javier, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Trinity Alexander, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Erick Lara Barrientos, in Educational Leadership Fundamental Exam
Morgan Cancel, in Job Interview Junior Varsity
Peyton Crabill, in Job Interview Varsity
Team of Krista Cardenas & Tristian Mendoza, in Project Visualize Leadership
Krista Cardenas, in Exploring Education Administration Careers
Gareth Schulte, in Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary
Team of Jacque Roe & Savannah Torres, in Interactive Bulleting Board Elementary
Julisa Ramirez, in Lesson Planning and Deliver ARTS
Team of Leland Ramirez & Jacque Roe, in Project Visualize Leadership
Team of Trinity Alexander & Erick Lara Barrientos, in Project Visualize Recreation
Team of Xitlaly Manzano & Kevin Arrieta, in Project Visualize Service
Erick Lara Barrientos, in Exploring Support Services Careers
Lockhart High School TAFE Chapter also had another huge win with our Junior, and TAFE Area 3 President, Peyton Crabill, who ran for Area 3 Officer. She created an inspiring campaign video and delivered a speech that highlighted what makes her a leader, accompanied by a professional cover letter and resume. After completing a 3-panel interview with TAFE State Directors and Teacher Leaders, Crabill was elected as the 2023-2024 Area 3 TAFE President for the second year in a row. She currently represents 31 High Schools across Central Texas.
TAFE is under the guidance of 19th year Teacher Leader Amber Crabill with assistance from 4th year Assistant-Teacher Leader Jarin Pittman.