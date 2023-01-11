Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Roxy Acosta, Fifth Grade Bilingual Teacher at Plum Creek Elementary School.

What subjects do you teach? Reading, Writing, Math, Science, Social Studies, English for Bilingual Emergent Students and Leader in Me skills.

Hometown: Plano.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? University of Texas, Bachelors in Spanish (Language Teaching).

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “Even though Lockhart continues to grow, we maintain the small-town feeling. Our leadership team is always one call away and ready and willing to help out with anything we may need, without hesitation.”

How would your friends describe you? “Positive, kindhearted, funny, and spontaneous.”

What values are most important to you? “Honesty, integrity, equity, and empathy.”

Talents: “Dance choreographer and a decent bowler.”

Favorite books: “The One and Only Ivan and Flying Solo.”

Favorite music: “Inspirational music, pop, and hip-hop.”

Hobbies: “Playing board games, watching TV, and traveling with family and friends.”

What brings you hope? “What brings me hope and joy is when my students tap into their strengths, make the world a better place, and find where he/she belongs.”

Family: I have a son attending UTSA, a soccer-playing daughter in 11th grade, a cheerleading daughter in 7th grade, and a soccer-playing son in 4th grade.