Local Entertainment Calendar







Wednesday, July 31

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Load Off Fanny’s

Bear Mugford and Ben White, 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

First Friday

Downtown Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.

* * *

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny and the Jetts, TBA

The Blue Pearl (Grand Opening 4-6 p.m.)

The Fossils, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Good Things Grocery

Four Stringed Animals (Dionne’s Going Away Party), 7-9 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Sid Grimes, TBA

The PEARL

Mandy Rowden, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Geronimo VFW Dance

Merles, 3-6:30 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Yer Pal E and Eric Sarmiento, TBA

The PEARL

Cris Lancaster, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Geronimo VFW Dance

The Gathering – Bob Appel, 3-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.