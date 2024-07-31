Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, July 31
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
Load Off Fanny’s
Bear Mugford and Ben White, 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2
First Friday
Downtown Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.
* * *
Load Off Fanny’s
Jenny and the Jetts, TBA
The Blue Pearl (Grand Opening 4-6 p.m.)
The Fossils, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Good Things Grocery
Four Stringed Animals (Dionne’s Going Away Party), 7-9 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Sid Grimes, TBA
The PEARL
Mandy Rowden, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Geronimo VFW Dance
Merles, 3-6:30 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Yer Pal E and Eric Sarmiento, TBA
The PEARL
Cris Lancaster, 3-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Geronimo VFW Dance
The Gathering – Bob Appel, 3-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
* * *
