The Blue Pearl has Grand Opening Friday with The Fossils Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The blue pearl is one of the rarest pearls in the sea with its spectacular color.

Ronda Reagan hopes guests will enjoy a similar spectacular experience at her newest venue, The Blue Pearl, at 112 N. Main Street in Lockhart.

The venue opened last month, but will have its official Grand Opening during First Friday (Aug. 2) from 4-6 p.m., with Lockhart’s legendary band The Fossils playing there from 8-10 p.m.

While The Blue Pearl has its own entrance on Main Street, it is also accessible to Reagan’s The PEARL. The Blue Pearl is more than 2,000-square feet with a seating capacity of 98. There is an 18×10 (foot) stage, with sounds insulated by the 2×12 (inch) boards behind the stage left over from the 1800s.

Reagan said the “charming history” of the building began in 1896 as it was the first of nine buildings constructed around the Lockhart square by A.L. Brock. Others include the current locations of Fiddler’s Green, Logos, Little Trouble, and The Culinary Room, and others.

Reagan initially listed the building for sale as a Realtor, but she eventually purchased it.

“I fell in love with the building,” she said.

The building has 18-foot high ceilings and rock walls. It even has an original sign on a wall for Fields Stable, which has been preserved and left as is.

“There was really no place with a dance floor in Lockhart,” Reagan said. “We can have full bands in there. Songwriters can tell stories and it’s a great place for corporate retreats. They can have private, portable bars in there.”

While the Grand Opening will be Aug. 2, The Blue Pearl was open for a Lockhart High School Class of 1984 reunion during the Chisholm Trail Roundup weekend. It has also hosted Flamenco Dancer Illeana Gomez, which had a sellout of all 98 seats. That eent was catered by Sarah Heard of Commerce Café.

Reagan said she paid “special attention to the acoustics.”

The Blue Pearl shares a wall with The Pearl and has tables and chairs in it, but it can be closed off. It also has its own restrooms.

Also, Emily Gamble gave Reagan and The Blue Pearl a baby grand piano.

“It provides an unforgettable experience,” Reagan said.

A Facebook page dedicated to The Blue Pearl will be available soon.

There will be Country Music Dancing each third Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Jamie Krueger will have a Blues Jam on the fourth Sunday of each month from 3-6 p.m.

There is a green room dedicated in memory of W.C. Clark, who died earlier this year and who played regularly at The PEARL.