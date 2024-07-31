Lockhart gets 1923 facelift Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Filming began Tuesday in Lockhart for 1923, a Yellowstone prequel with stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Filming is expected to continue next week in Martindale.

Many businesses in Lockhart had names changed to 1923 model vehicles parked on North Main Street, which was blocked to local traffic earlier in the week (and until filming was complete). Also, signage in front of local businesses have changed. The same will be done at Martindale, with the expected film date on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in the 400 block of Main Street.

Among the sets built for the Lockhart filming included on just north of the Masur building on Church Street.

The City of Lockhart warned that some citizens may hear sounds of gunshots and other noises during the day, but to not be alarmed and inly call 911 in case of an emergency. The sounds will be part of the filming of the Paramount+ series. Lockhart has been designated a Film Friendly Texas Community via the Texas Film Commission.

1923 is an American Western drama that premiered in December 2022 as a Yellowstone prequel and as a sequel to 1883. The stories are a history of the Dutton family and 1923 is just one of the chapters in that line.

1923 was created by Taylor Sheridan, who also co-created Yellowstone.

Ford plays Jacob Dutton, a brother of 1883’s James Dutton. His wife is Mirren, who plays Cara.

Others starring in 1923 include James Badge Dale, Markey Shelton, Darren Mann, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Sebastian Roche, Robert Patrick, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn, who played Bronn in Game of Thrones.

1923 is a continuation of the Dutton family challenges through Prohibition, the Great Depression, and Western expansion.