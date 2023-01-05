Charlene Harris Salge Share:







October 16, 1935 – December 23, 2022

Charlene Harris Salge, 87, of Edna, Texas, died Friday, December 23, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, January 7 at the First Baptist Church in Edna, Texas, with a visitation at 1 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. The church is located at 309 Cottonwood Street in Edna.

Funeral services will take place Sunday, January 8 at Clearfork Baptist Church in Lockhart, Texas, with a visitation at 1 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. The church is located at 461 Clearfork Road near the unincorporated community of Brownsboro, Texas. Charlene will be laid to rest at the Clearfork Cemetery, a historic Texas cemetery adjacent to the Clearfork Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.