It’s the first First Friday of 2023 Share:







The Lockhart Downtown Business Association’s First Friday will take place Jan. 6 in downtown Lockhart, with many businesses choosing to remain open as late as 8 p.m.

There will also be several musical acts performing around town that evening.

San Antonio artist Kim Bishop will be at Spellerberg Projects on Friday from 6-9 p.m. with her exhibition “In A Dark Room.” She will also be there on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

LDBA held a last-minute raffle to raise funds for local kids in need over Christmas. In one week, there was $1,300 raised by selling $5 raffle tickets for prizes generously donated by some LDBA members.

“We wanted to meet specific needs of local kids, and thanks to Charity Kittrell of 412 Kids and others, we were able to find individuals that we felt destined to help and are grateful for the opportunity to make their Christmas a little bit brighter,” LDBA President Sally Daniel said. “We have many wonderful organizations doing important work in Caldwell County, but there will always be more need than resources, and opportunities to make a difference. Therefore, LDBA is excited to make this an annual event, and upping our game for the First Friday Christmas Raffle of 2023.”

Kaye Askins won Most Tickets Sold, with Bobby Marler of Electric Rodeo Tattoo second, and Load Off Fanny’s third.