Christmas luncheon hosted for S.A.L.T. Share:







Caldwell County S.A.L.T. had its annual Christmas luncheon on Dec. 6 at the Golden Age Community Room. A prayer for our officers and serving officials was offered by Pastor Derrick David Bryant, who also presented a word of appreciation to our law enforcement officers and leaders. A welcome presentation was provided by Nicole Burnett. Toys were collected for Brown Santa, law enforcement’s charity for needy families’ children in the community. A world of thanks to our S.A.L.T. and R.N.G.C.C. volunteers for pulling this event together to serve our officers.