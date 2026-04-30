Cinco de Mayo Festival this weekend in downtown Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The vibrant sights, sounds, and flavors of Mexican heritage will once again take center stage as downtown Lockhart prepares to host its annual Cinco de Mayo Festival in early May 2026, bringing together culture, community, and tradition in the heart of the Barbecue Capital of Texas.

Organized by the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the festival is expected to unfold around the historic courthouse square, continuing a long-standing tradition that draws thousands of visitors from across Central Texas each year.

Celebrated annually near May 5, Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. In Lockhart, the occasion has evolved into a lively cultural showcase featuring music, dance, cuisine, and family-friendly entertainment that highlights the region’s rich Hispanic heritage.

Among the anticipated highlights for 2026 are live performances from Ricardo Castillon y La Diferenzia and La 45, two well-known acts in the Tejano and regional Mexican music scenes.

Ricardo Castillon y La Diferenzia is a legendary Tejano group formed in the late 1980s and led by frontman Ricardo Castillon. Known for their smooth blend of traditional Tejano rhythms with romantic ballads and cumbia influences, the band rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like “Si Lo Quieres” and “Mundo Sin Guitarras.” Their polished sound and emotional storytelling have earned them a loyal fan base across Texas and beyond, making them a staple at major festivals.

Joining them is La 45, a high-energy band recognized for its dynamic performances and modern take on regional Mexican music. Popular among younger audiences, La 45 incorporates elements of norteño, cumbia, and banda into their sound, delivering upbeat, dance-ready sets that keep crowds engaged. Their growing popularity across Texas has made them a frequent feature at festivals and community celebrations.

In addition to live entertainment, the festival is expected to feature dozens of food vendors offering authentic Mexican cuisine, handcrafted goods, and local specialties. Traditional dance performances and cultural exhibits will further showcase the heritage and pride of the community.

Families can also look forward to games, and interactive activities, continuing the event’s reputation as a welcoming destination for all ages.

Kicking off the festivities, the 16th annual Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K Run is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, May 2, 2026. The race, a community favorite, raises scholarship funds for local students while encouraging health and wellness among participants.

City officials emphasize that the Cinco de Mayo Festival remains one of Lockhart’s signature events, playing a vital role in strengthening community ties and support