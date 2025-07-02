Westy’s Veggies: Providing lessons & great vegetables Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

Westy’s Veggies are back this summer serving up their fresh vegetable assortment to some of their favorite customers.

In their fourth year of sales, the Westmoreland kids, Jack, age 14 and Reese, age 8, are happy to be back on the corner of Clear Fork and San Jacinto greeting customers and making a little extra spending money.

In speaking with B.J. Westmoreland, Jack and Reese’s dad, the kids help plant and pick the vegetables that they set up at their little stand at their grandparents house. The variety of vegetables they sell includes a large variety of peppers, multiple types of squash, cucumbers, peas, okra and of course the coveted fresh tomatoes.

When asked who gets to keep the money, B.J. says they are both saving up for a family trip to California where they are going to the San Diego Zoo and Disneyland. But he also says he takes some and puts it into their savings accounts as well.

You can find Westy’s Veggies every Saturday and 2 days during the week from 10am-1 pm at 515 San Jacinto. Follow Westy’s Veggies on Facebook as they post the days they are open and little of what they have in stock that day.