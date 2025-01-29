Lady Lions’ soccer off to sizzling start Share:







LPR staff

The Lockhart Girls’ Soccer squad if off to a blazing start this season under Head Coach Payton Swieczkowski, reeling off and 8-2 record in their first 10 games after winning six games all last season.

The Lions beat Lehman at home on Friday, 7-4, I their district opener. They played at Leander Glenn on Tuesday and will return to Lions Stadium Friday to host Liberty Hill. The game begins at 7:15 p.m.

“The (vs. Lehman) win can be attributed to trusting teammates and patience,” Swieczkowski said. “We are developing a new style of play that highlights players strengths as individuals by trusting the strengths and abilities of their teammates. The girls are committed wholeheartedly, to each other and the program, and to the faith that we will receive the blessings that are intended for us.”