Lockhart hoopsters fall short against Hays Share:







LISD

The Lockhart Lions faced off against Hays High School in an intense district matchup, ultimately falling 58-50 in a nail-biter.

The Lions led the game for most of the night, showcasing impressive efficiency on offense and solid defensive stops, but Hays surged late to secure the win.

The game also marked Teacher Appreciation Night, adding a special touch to the evening. The stands were packed and buzzing with energy as the Lockhart community came out in full force to support both the teams and the educators being honored.

“I’m very proud of how our guys played,” said Lockhart Head Coach Collin Hart. “We were efficient on offense and locked in defensively. This is the way we want our team to compete night in and night out.

“There’s no reason we can’t be in every district game, and I know our guys are hungry for another win.”

Junior Jay Villalobos led the Lions with 18 points and 3 assists, while senior John Camacho dominated the boards, finishing with 10 points and 7 rebounds. Seniors Jordan Ortiz (9 points) and DJ Anthony (5 points) also contributed solid performances.

The Lions were back in action this Tuesday as they traveled to Cedar Park. The Lions, 17-13 on the season, will play host to Leander on Friday.