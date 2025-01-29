Lions’ boys soccer still unbeaten after handling Lobos Share:







LPR staff

Lockhart’s Boys’ soccer team improved to 8-0 on the season after winning at Kyle Lehman Friday, 4-1, in its district opener.

Ubaldo Vazquez’s Lions played at home Tuesday against Leander Glenn, and will travel to Liberty Hill Friday.

“Each game always gives us an opportunity to grow and learn as a team, and Friday was no exception,” Vazquez said. “Even though we had more possessions during the first half, we were struggling on the attack in the third, and finishing our chances. We made some adjustments during the second half, and were able to finish the game.

“I’m very proud of our boys. It’s a great start. We have scored 27 goals so far, and only 4 against us. We look forward to the rest of the season.