City Fireworks Extravaganza Wednesday evening

Lockhart Chamber of Commerce

The Lockhart Chamber of Commerce has had its annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza in the City Park to celebrate the nation’s birthday every year since 1992. This year is no different, with the celebration set for Wednesday, July 3.

During the afternoon, the community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to reserve a spot in the Park to watch the fireworks that truly can be seen all over the city. At 5 p.m., a variety of booths open with food, arts ‘n’ crafts for shopping, and games for the kids. At about 8:15 p.m. (time subject to change due to weather) watch Skydive Spaceland San Marcos as it entertains the crowds, followed by a fireworks display at dusk for the citizens of and visitors to Lockhart.

Join the Chamber for a fun and relaxing time watching children play games and waving sparklers, getting their faces painted, and visiting with friends, family, and neighbors. The event is free for the public.