City of Lockhart encourages water conservation to sustain supply

City of Lockhart

With summer temperatures sizzling, water demand is up. This past weekend, we saw a rising increase in water usage possibly putting Lockhart in position of moving to Stage Two (moderate) water restrictions. Stage Two occurs when total daily demand equals or exceeds 2.4 million gallons per day (mgd) for three consecutive days. In 2022, on average, Lockhart residents used 1.5 million gallons per day the entire year.

Additional voluntary conservation measures are requested of City of Lockhart water customers. Though Lockhart is very near the threshold for Stage Two, it’s important to have the community work together in conserving water by strictly following the odd/even outdoor watering schedule, fixing leaks and practicing other water conservation practices.

“With the support and cooperation of the community, we will be able to manage through this drought,” said Public Works Director Sean Kelley. “Water customers are encouraged to be conscious of water use and practice odd/even watering for outside irrigation.”

If enacted, under Stage Two, some non-essential water use will be prohibited, for example:

Irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems shall be limited to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an Even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) and Saturdays and Wednesdays for customers with a street address ending in an ODD number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) from midnight to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight. NOTE: Watering of landscaped areas is permitted anytime if it is by means of a hand-held hose, faucet-filled bucket, drip irrigation system, or watering can of five gallons or less.

Using water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane, or other vehicles is prohibited except on designated Odd/Even watering days from midnight to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight.

Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, or Jacuzzi-type pools is prohibited except on designated Odd/Even watering days from midnight to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight.

All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons except upon request.

The recent heat and ongoing drought conditions may not make water conservation efforts easy, but it’s essential to maintain water resources in our community.

The community will be apprised of updates if additional conservation efforts are needed. All updates will be posted to the City’s website (www.lockhart-tx.org) and social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Nextdoor).

State Agencies require the adoption of a water conservation/drought contingency plan. The plan dictates Stages 1-5, mild — emergency conditions. City Staff monitors water supply and/or demand conditions daily.

To learn more about the importance of water conservation, visit the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Water | Take Care of Texas.

For the City of Lockhart Mandatory Outside Watering Restrictions and Odd/Even Watering schedule, visit lockhart-tx.org).