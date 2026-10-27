Clara “Rita” Adams Share:







Clara Adams, affectionately known as Rita, at the age of 85, left this world and entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 6:54 a.m.

Born in the Philippines, Clara came to the United States in 1973 and eventually made her way to Texas, where she spent most of her life building a home, creating memories, and surrounding herself with the people she loved most.

Clara’s greatest joy in life was her family. Nothing made her happier than family gatherings filled with love, laughter, and togetherness. She had a special way of making everyone feel welcome. Whether you were family, a friend, or someone meeting her for the first time, she greeted you with a smile and a kindness that could be felt the moment you met her. Her warmth, loving heart, and beautiful spirit left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Clara’s love extended beyond words and was shown through the moments she shared, the memories she created, and the comfort she brought to those around her. Her home and her heart were places where love was always welcome. The laughter she shared and the bonds she nurtured will forever remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Clara leaves behind her four beloved children: her three daughters, Victoria Piatt, Luisa Piatt, and Juliette Adams, and her only son, Willis Adams. Her legacy of love continues through her 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, each carrying a piece of her heart and the memories of a life filled with love. She also leaves behind her beloved little fur babies, Candy and Moose, who brought joy and companionship to her life.

Though our hearts are heavy with the pain of her absence, we find comfort in knowing that Clara is now at peace in Heaven. While we wish we could have more time with her, the love she gave us will never fade, and her memory will live on through every family gathering, every shared laugh, and every moment when we feel her presence in the love that surrounds us.

Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, and her love a gift that will remain with us always.

Clara Adams, our beloved Rita, will be loved and missed until the end of forever.

Until we meet again in Heaven, may you rest peacefully in the arms of the Lord. You will forever be loved, forever be remembered, and forever be a part of us.