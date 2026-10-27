Lorenzo Gonzalez Garcia Share:







Lorenzo González García, de 54 años, de Dale, Texas, amado esposo, padre, hijo y hermano, fue llamado a su morada eterna el 16 de octubre de 2026, con su familia a su lado. Vino a este mundo el 12 de octubre de 1972 en Ojo de Agua de San Juan, Municipio de Ciudad Fernández, Río Verde, San Luis Potosí, México, hijo de su padre, Timoteo González, y de su madre, Valentina García.

Lorenzo fue un hombre fuerte y muy querido por muchos. Disfrutaba bailar, cantar y la buena fiesta, y llevaba alegría a cada reunión. Será extrañado por su familia y por sus muchos queridos amigos.

Le sobreviven su esposa de 38 años, Guadalupe González; sus siete hijos, Yadira González, Samantha González, José González, Leslie González, Adrián González, Victoria González y Ximenna González; y sus hermanos, Beatrice, Raymundo, David y Juan Crisanto González García, junto con muchos otros seres queridos.

Se llevará a cabo una reunión conmemorativa el lunes 19 de octubre de 2026, a partir de las 2:00 p.m., en su residencia. La misa fúnebre se celebrará a las 11:00 a.m. el martes 20 de octubre de 2026 en la Iglesia Católica St. Mary of the Visitation.

Los arreglos están a cargo de DeLeon Funeral Home & Cremation Services de Lockhart, Texas.

Lorenzo Gonzalez Garcia

Lorenzo Gonzalez Garcia, 54, of Dale, Texas, a beloved husband, father, son, and brother, was called to his eternal resting place on October 16, 2026, with his family at his side. He entered this world on October 12, 1972, in Ojo de Agua de San Juan, Municipio de Ciudad Fernández, Río Verde, San Luis Potosí, Mexico, born to his father, Timoteo Gonzalez, and his mother, Valentina Garcia.

Lorenzo was a strong man who was loved by many. He enjoyed dancing, singing, and a good celebration, and he brought joy to every gathering. He will be missed by his family and his many dear friends.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Guadalupe Gonzalez; his seven children, Yadira Gonzalez, Samantha Gonzalez, Jose Gonzalez, Leslie Gonzalez, Adrian Gonzalez, Victoria Gonzalez, and Ximenna Gonzalez; and his siblings, Beatrice, Raymundo, David, and Juan Crisanto González García, along with many other loved ones.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, October 19, 2026, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at his residence. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to DeLeon Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Lockhart, Texas.