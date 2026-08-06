Clark recognized for years of service Share:







Recently, Lockhart ISD Board of Directors were honored to recognize Tim Clark for his outstanding dedication and service to the Lockhart Education Foundation.

For the past nine years, Mr. Clark has served as President of the Lockhart Education Foundation, providing visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to supporting the students and educators of Lockhart ISD.

During his tenure, the Foundation has raised more than $1 million to enhance educational opportunities across the district.

Clark has devoted countless hours to organizing fundraising efforts, leading community events, and building partnerships that have made a lasting impact on LISD schools.

His passion for public education and his selfless service have helped create opportunities that will benefit generations of Lockhart ISD students.

LISD extended their sincere gratitude to Clark for his remarkable leadership, generosity, and dedication. His commitment to the success of LISD students and the mission of the Lockhart Education Foundation is truly inspiring.