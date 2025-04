Clear Fork hosts 5th annual Basketball shootout Share:







By LISD Staff

Clear Fork Elementary hosted their 5th Annual Clear Fork Elementary Basketball Shootout on Thursday, April 3 This event, hosted by the CFE PTO, raised over $5,000 to benefit the students and staff of Clear Fork Elementary.

This year’s standout award winners were:

•Highest Donations, Ady Summers

•Highest Points & Donations, Ady Summers

•Highest Points Student, Omar Aguirre

•Highest Points Adult, Jacob Salas