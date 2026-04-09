Coach Reed named CFE Teacher of the Year Share:







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Clear Fork Elementary is celebrating a major achievement as Coach Reed has been named the school’s Teacher of the Year. The honor recognizes Reed’s outstanding dedication, passion, and lasting impact on students both in the classroom and in the gym.

Widely respected by colleagues and admired by students, Reed is known for fostering a positive and motivating environment where students are encouraged to grow academically, physically, and personally. Through a commitment to excellence and a genuine investment in student success, Reed has become a cornerstone of the Clear Fork Elementary community.

Coach Reed’s Teacher of the Year award stands as a well-deserved honor for a career defined by dedication, leadership, and a passion for making a difference.