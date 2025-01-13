Cole Randall Hohertz Share:







August 16, 1968-January 8, 2025

Cole Randall Hohertz of Maxwell, loving father, PawPaw, brother and uncle, returned home to be with The Lord at the age of 56 on January 8, 2025.

Cole was born August 16, 1968 in San Marcos, Texas to Bryant and Veleria Graef Hohertz. He was the youngest of four children. He grew up in the Manchaca area and graduated from Crockett High School in south Austin. During his time there, he played football and was involved in the FFA Chapter. Cole was social and friendly and never met a stranger. Cole spent most of his life farming with his dad and brothers in the Lockhart/Maxwell area.

Cole was blessed when he became a father on November 15, 1990 to his son, Taylor, who grew up in the Houston area and met his wife, Kim while attending the University of Houston. Cole recently became PawPaw to Henry Cole in 2021 and Charlotte Sophia AnnMarie in 2024.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Walter and Ruth Hohertz, and Kolmar and Melda Graef.

Cole is survived by his son Taylor Bryant Hohertz and wife Kimberly of Temple; and grandchildren Henry Cole Hohertz and Charlotte Sophia AnnMarie Hohertz. Siblings: Ronald Gregg Hohertz and wife Cheryl of Lockhart; Rhonda Hohertz Covarrubias and husband Will of Geronimo; twin brother Clay Kendall Hohertz and wife Becky of Maxwell. Nieces and Nephews: Meghan Hohertz and husband Desmond Young of Seattle; Jake Hohertz of Maxwell; Josh Hohertz and wife Tabitha of Round Mountain; Mikayla and husband Will Herron of Granite Shoals; Kaleb Covarrubias of Geronimo; Goddaughter Justyne Covarrubias of Geronimo.

We rejoice as Cole is finally pain-free with his Creator.

The family received friends and family on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at McCurdy Funeral Home from 4-6 PM. A funeral service began at 10 AM at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell on Monday, January 13, 2025. A formal procession departed at 1PM for burial at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca.

