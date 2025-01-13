Thomas Owen Miller Share:







January 8, 1947-December 13, 2024

Thomas Owen Miller was born January 8, 1947 in Houston, Texas to Birdie Joyce Chancey Moody, shortly after he was adopted and raised by Herbert and Margaret Miller of Houston. He passed away at Seton Kyle Hospital on December 13, 2024 after a long struggle with Cardiac issues.

A proud Disabled Navy Veteran, with service during the Vietnam War as a Gunners Mate and later a Graduate of TSTC, Waco with degree in Welding. As a Welder by trade, for the majority of his life, he had the opportunity to travel and work on many structures including the Astrodome in Houston, countless apartment buildings and many historic buildings up and down the east coast including many in Washington D.C as an owner/operator of his own mobile welding company simply called Tom Miller Portable Welding. Tom also taught many as a welding instructor and inspector. In his later years, after deciding to stop working on the road, he built and installed many residential decks and metal buildings locally.

Tom was referred to by many as a “Character” because he was known for giving people a hard time so as to leave them with a laugh. He was known to have a funny sarcastic comment to say about everything and to all that truly knew him, knew that he was the kind of guy that would give money out of his wallet and the shirt off his back especially to someone that was a hard worker and just going through a rough patch. He always said he did that because it was a way to repay all the people that helped him out by lending a hand, buying a meal or hiring him for a job when he was working out on the road trying to support his family back home.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Barbara Holmes Miller of Lockhart, his son Joseph Miller (wife, Yalonda) of Austin, and his beloved daughter Sarah Miller (Son in Law, Tracy Dylla) of Smithville, Sister-in-law Sharon Holmes of Austin, Sister-in-law Dolly Holmes of New Braunfels and Sister-in Law Janet Sheffey (husband, Michael) of Plano, TX.

Also survived by his later discovered birth family that he was blessed to meet and get to know in the past few years, Jo Ann Nagel of Houston, Billy Moody (wife, Angela) of Keller, TX, Theresa Patitz (husband, Joe), Debbie Belasquez (husband, Johnny) of Conroe and Brenda Moody of College Station, TX.

Proceeded in death by his birth mother, Birdie Joyce Chancey Moody of Houston, adoptive mother, Margaret Hill Miller of Waco, TX.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring, with a date to be determined, but will be placed in this paper prior to allow all that knew him to arrange to attend.

The family would like to invite all that knew him to attend to share stories & memories and for them to know that your friendships meant so much to him.