Commissioners consider shelter’s request for increase

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

At Tuesday’s meeting Caldwell County Commissioners chose to table an item where the Lockhart Animal Shelter was wanting to raise the cost of intakes on dogs and cats — whether from animal control officers or citizens — to an estimated total of about $26,000 monthly.

The shelter wants to raise the cost of dogs per intake from $162.79 to $265.53, an increase of about $20,000 monthly, and the cost of cats per intake from $167.93 to $461.65, an increase of about $6,000 monthly.

Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said the shelter was “essentially asking us to double what we have budgeted.”

Haden noted that currently, inmates cost the county about double what the county has budgeted to house them, $50 each, per day. That, he said, would have to be increased.

“We have budgeted $250,000 (annually for the shelter), and they want another $250,000.

Commissioner Ed Theriot said he wanted to get a “better feel for what the actual costs were” for the shelter intakes.

Haden said he would bring additional information for commissioners to consider.

In other business:

* Caldwell County Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel asked commissioners and received permission to keep the burn ban on in the county for at least the next two weeks. Rangel, who said most of the fires in the previous two weeks had been grass fires, noted the chance of rain for the next 15 days were “very slim.”

Rangel also said the National Weather Services was expecting high winds in the area through Friday, March 14.

* Commissioners approved the sale of fireworks for San Jacinto Day from April 16 through midnight April 21. However, it was noted that the sale would be prohibited should the Texas A&M Forest Service determine the fire danger was high in the county.

Also, skyrockets with sticks, and missiles with fins are prohibited.

* Commissioners approved a Preliminary Plat for Roman Road Subdivision consisting of four residential lots on approximately 21.67 acres located on Bugtussle Lane and Mineral Springs Road.

* Also approved a Preliminary Plat for Mesquite Meadows consisting of 22 residential lots on approximately 32.9 acres located on FM 672 and Barth Road.

