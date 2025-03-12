Parks & Rec gives update on projects Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Travis Hughes, Director of Lockhart’s Parks and Recreation Department, addressed City Council at last week’s meeting, providing updates on the department’s Capital Projects. Those projects include the planned Aquatics facility, the Gateway Monument signs, the Wayfinding signs, and renovations at Lions Park.

The pool at Lockhart City Park will be closely monitored, yet remain open through this summer, but it has been determined to be in disrepair.

A new pool is planned for the intersection of San Jacinto and Center streets near Navarro and Clear Fork elementary schools.

The first phase of the project will be a family friendly pool. A $750,000 grant was received from Texas Park & wildlife for that phase, and another $750,000 is hopeful for phase II, which will include a competitive pool. The overall land, about nine acres, is on Lockhart Independent School property. The city will lease the site from LISD.

A survey appraisal is being performed on the property and should be completed by the end of March. Public Works Director Sean Kelley said there will be room for a new splash pad, and that half of the grounds could be for a new community/recreation center.

About 15 consulting firms have submitted proposals for the new pool, and a recommendation will be presented to City Council in April.

Three large “Lockhart” signs, after being approved by TxDOT, will be placed along SH 130 right-of-ways, including the intersections of SH 130/US 183, SH 142/SH 130, and SH 130 near the Maple Street exit.

The Wayfinding project includes signs that will inform drivers where things such as the library, high school, and Lockhart State Park are located. Those signs are also awaiting approval by TxDOT.

The renovations at Lions Park are said to be in a holding pattern until the Aquatics Facility is completed. Eventual plans for Lions Park include new parking, a new trail system, and more. Funding for such renovation has yet to be identified. The renovations will cost an estimated $3 million.

The Parks Master Plan, finalized in December 2023, identified the following priorities after community feedback:

• Lions Park

• Indoor Recreation Center

• City Park

• Youth Sports Complex

• Swimming Pool and Splash Pads

• Trails Master Plan

In other business:

* This year’s KidFish event is scheduled for Saturday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at City Park Pond, 504 E. City Park Road. No pre-registration is required. Fishing equipment is available for children to borrow.

* This year’s spring bulky pick-up event is scheduled for Saturday, March 22, beginning at 7 a.m. This event is free and open to Lockhart residents only. For a list of accepted and excluded items, visit the City of Lockhart’s website.

* City staff and Republic Services are preparing messaging for customers to advise them about the new route change. The new route will take effect on Monday, March 31.

* Council approved a zoning change for 23.39 acres at 711 City Line Road. Manumit Investment Group had requested a zoning change to revise and create a new Planned Development District consisting of a single-family rental community with a maximum of 150 units of attached single story residences. City Planning Director David Fowler said the development was “essentially a single-story attached townhouse project.” He also noted that each unit would have its own two-car garage, and a swimming pool would be included at the development. They are two-bedroom units with two bathrooms.

“The size of this project typically appeals to people just starting out, and empty nesters and young professionals,” Fowler said. “It’s usually not child heavy.”

Land Use Solutions has developed about 21,000 units across the Midwest. They have been in business for about 30 years. The units will rent near $2,000 monthly.

* Council was presented a proposed development agreement with Masonwood Development Corporation for a Public Improvement District (ID) located west of SH 130 between Borchert Loop and Maple Street/Boggy Creek Road.

The proposed project will exist of 160 acres in the Lockhart Extraterritorial Jurisdiction and includes 536 residential lots of three different sized lots.

City Planner David Fowler said the proposal did have “some engineering challenges.”

The proposal will be considered at a future City Council meeting.

* Council members approved the purchase of a second brush truck to increase response capability, redundancy, and firefighter safety. The brush truck is funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and city general funds.

* Lockhart City Park pavilion rentals will soon be available online. City Manager Steve Lewis said, “This will allow people to look at each pavilion and get a feel for what amenities are offered.”

* Lockhart Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Carvajal was introduced at the City Council meeting.

* An informational meeting about Downtown Revitalization Project scheduled for March 13, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library (first floor). City staff will provide a progress update, key takeaways, informational tools and resources, and an overview of the next steps of the project. Attendees can submit questions ahead of time and ask questions in person.

* City Council members John Castillo reminded everyone to be mindful of Downtown Revitalization Project street signs as well as asking people to be patient.

“We will all get through this at some point,” Mickelson said.

* Lockhart Mayor Lew White said he would be having another informal discussion with another hospital corporation about possibly coming to town.