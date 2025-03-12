Maupin to enter Tarleton State Athletics Hall of Fame Share:







STEPHENVILLE — The next class of prestigious student-athletes who can forever lay claim to being the best of the best in Tarleton State Athletics will be honored in two months.

On May 3, 2025, Tarleton State will induct five new members into the Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame; Texan Men’s Tennis’ Steve Maupin (of Lockhart), Volleyball’s Hailey Roberts, Track and Field’s Amy Mills (now Amy Mills-Villaseñor), Women’s Basketball’s Kiara Wright (now Kiara Wright-Guy), and Football’s C.W. Adkins.

“I am thrilled to celebrate and honor the 2025 Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame class on May 3, featuring five elite student-athletes from the 1980’s to just this past decade, which proves how exclusive this club really is,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Steve Uryasz said.

“Tarleton State Athletics is thriving across the board, a testament to the foundation that these five individuals laid here in Stephenville. I am so excited for Hailey, Amy, Steve, Kiara and C.W., who will always hold the honor of being Hall of Famers.”

Tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony, held on the Tarleton State University campus in Stephenville. The individuals inducted will become the 185th, 186th, 187th, 188th and 189th members of the Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame. Tickets for the Hall of Fame Dinner, presented by Tanglewood Pharmacy, can be purchased online through the Tarleton State athletic office.

Maupin will become the 187th member of the Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame from his four-year playing career for Texan Men’s Tennis in 1988-92. He will become the eighth tennis individual to enter the Hall of Fame, and the fourth men’s tennis individual overall.

Maupin was a dominant force for the Texans in both singles and doubles. He helped win the 1991 District 8 Doubles Championship and the 1992 District 8 Doubles Championship, and was a NAIA National Tennis Championship Qualifier his last three years (1990, 1991, 1992). His senior year, Maupin was named the 1992 District 8 Men’s Tennis Most Valuable Player. That year he made the finals in both singles and doubles and helped earn enough points for the team to qualify for the national championship, finishing as the singles runner up and the doubles champion.

Maupin, a Lockhart native, graduated from Lockhart High School in 1988 before earning his bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports studies at Tarleton State University in 1992 and his master’s degree in physical education at Tarleton State in 1994. Maupin has been a high school tennis coach for 31 years. He’s coached the 1997 Class 4A Boys Singles State Champion, the 2021 Class 5A Boys Singles State Champion, the 2017 Class 4A Girls Singles Runner Up, and was named the 2018 Texas Tennis Coaches Association Class 5A State Coach of the Year.