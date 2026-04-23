National Drug Take Back Day Slated for April 25 Share:







LOCKHART, TX

On Saturday, April 25, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For sixteen years, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans safely dispose of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—to prevent drug misuse and abuse.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at nearly 4,200 drop-off locations nationwide.

Locally, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those wishing to turn in items may do so at the Caldwell County Justice Center located at 1703 S. Colorado Street in Lockhart.

Take Back Day has removed more than 20.4 million pounds (10,200 tons) of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information visit www.DEATakeBack.com.