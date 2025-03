Pet of the Week Share:







Liza is a Pyrenees mix, about two years old, weighing 55 pounds. She came to the shelter as a scared stray. But now, she’s come out of her shell and is ready to play!

Liza and others are available for adoption by visiting Lockhart Animal Shelter at 547 Old McMahan Trail. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:50 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon to 5:50 p.m.

— City of Lockhart