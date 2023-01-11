Commissioners seek help with Animal Control Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Thanks to being the designated animal shelter for Caldwell County, the Lockhart Animal Shelter is often overcrowded, and although very few euthanasia acts were performed there in the past, it has become mandatory the last few years, according to Caldwell County Commissioner Ed Theriot.

Therefore, Theriot has recommended an Animal Control Advisory Committee be formed and report back to Commissioners on a bevy of issues.

Theriot noted that Luling and Lockhart each have animal shelters, but Lockhart also handles county matters. He noted that many people that want to release a dog often don’t do so in the city limits, therefore take it out to the county. In that case, the dog is picked up and considered a county expense.

“We want the committee to report on adoptions, chipping, education; what’s available in the county,” Theriot said. “What statutory authority do we have? Come back to us with a recommendation.”

Theriot recommended several individuals for the Caldwell County Animal Control Advisory Committee – Carol Jones, Jan Brown, Al Dos Santos, Christina Arias and Deputy Carl Townsend of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office – a group he believes serves many districts.

In other business:

Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel noted there had been a few fires since Jan. 1, some from mowing grass and a rock was hit that caused a spark, and others where brush was burned and the wind picked up.

“I would ask if you’re going to burn to clear an area of about 25 feet around it,” Rangel said. “There is no rain predicted here until Jan. 21. I recommend keeping the burn ban off for another two weeks but remember there is a lot of strong winds and the grass is extremely dry.”

Tuesday marked the first appearance for newly elected County Commissioners Rusty Horne and Dyral Thomas.

The Caldwell County Judge Pro Tem will remain B.J. Westmoreland for 2023.

Commissioners approved a request to increase the number of Precinct 4 part-time deputy constables from 10 to 14 per an agreement with LISD to assist with its student resource officers. The additional SROs will help at the five elementary schools, Carver Pre-K and Pride High School.

A preliminary plat for 171 residential lots on 259.98 acres on Barth Road and Lively Stone Road was approved.

County Judge Hoppy Haden read a proclamation for retiring Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Judge Raymond Deleon for his 20 years of service.

Commissioners Court will remain on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month in 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Caldwell County Courthouse.