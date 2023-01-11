Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Hometown

LISD Youth Basketball registration open

Sports & More
0
Share:

LISD

Registration for LISD’s Community Education Youth Basketball is now open! Registration is open until Jan. 17.

WHO: Boys & Girls 2nd-6th grade

COST: $90 ($75 if you qualify for free or reduced lunch)

PRACTICES: Tuesdays from Jan. 31-March 7 at the gyms at Lockhart Junior High and the MLC Cisneros Education Support Center

GAMES: Saturdays (Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25, and March 4, 11) at the Lockhart Junior High Gym

Have questions? Contact Deanna Juarez, Director of Community Education at (512) 398-0246 or LISD Community Education at (512) 398-0245.

Share:
Previous Article

LHS softball tryouts next week

Next Article

Commissioners seek help with Animal Control

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION