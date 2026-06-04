Community Calendar

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Donation Drive

The Lockhart Lions Club will be hosting a Donation Drive Saturday, June 6 from 8am-12 pm. The proceeds will go to the Caldwell County Food Bank. Join them downtown Lockhart on the square to make a donation.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Instructor/Facilitators: Rhonda Sue Hunnicutt, Wesley Nurse Elsie Lacy, County Extension Agent

Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street Luling, TX 78648 Time:10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Class Dates: May 26, June 9, 17, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21 All on Tuesday except June 17th. Registration: Call 512-398-3122 to register The class is free, but space is limited-please register in advance.

City Wide Garage Sale Event

Lockhart Post-Register is hosting the first annual Chisholm Garage Sale Trail on June 5-7. Residents are encouraged to host garage sales this weekend to bring a big crowd of shoppers to town. You can place your sale on the Post-Register’s special map and garage sale listing for as little as $10 for a simple address listing and dot on the map. You can also place a 25 word ad describing the goodies your are selling with a dot on the map for only $15. Each sale ad placed will get a free garage sale sign and marker. This is a great weekend to host a bake sale, plate sale, or good old fashioned lemonade stand.

Save the Date

Faith/Fe Presbyterian Church (Behind Sonic in Lockhart) is participating in the 1st Annual Chisholm Garage Sale Trail on June 7, 2026. As you do your spring cleaning or close your garage sale, please consider donating your gently used items to our upcoming church yard sale. All proceeds raised from this sale will go directly toward Faith/Fe church ministries.

Annual Homecoming Meeting

The Dale Bunton Cemetery Association will hold its annual Homecoming/Meeting on Sunday, June 7, 2026. Everyone is invited to join us for Sunday dinner at 12:15 pm at the Dale Community Center located at 47 Civic Dr., Dale, TX. Donations are appreciated and will be used for the maintenance of the cemetery grounds. If you would like to be included on the mailing list or need more information, please contact Wyonda Laurence at 512-788-2401 or Lisa Alexander at 512-925-6079.

Storytime at area Libraries

Dr. Eugene Clark Library hosts preschool story time every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Please join them at 217 S. Main Street in Lockhart, TX to take part in this fun event.

JB Nickells Library in Luling hosts three different story times. Wednesday from 11-11:30 am for ages 2-4 and 11:30am -12 pm for ages 4-6. All ages are welcome for the entire hours. Also, children ages 6 and up are welcome to come from 2-3 pm for story time. Join them at 215 S. Pecan Street in Luling, TX,

Martindale Community Library located at 411 Main Street in Martindale, TXhosts Pre-K story time on Thursdays from 11am-12 pm.

Overeaters Anonymous meets

Meets at 9 a.m. every Saturday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call or text Lynn, 512-740-8562.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.