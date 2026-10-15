Community Calendar

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The Irving Club to meet

The Irving Club, celebrating its 130th year of hosting cultural learning events, will meet on October 20, 2026, at 2pm at the Eugene Clark Library to hear a presentation on the “Lockhart West End Development” a future planning perspective from Council Member Taylor Burge. The Irving Club meets every third Tuesday from September through May and membership is $20. Regular Irving Club Meetings and Programs begin at 2:45 pm following a Social gathering with refreshments from 2-2:30 pm.

Trail of Terror

The Lockhart High School Drama Club and Lockhart State Park present Trail of Terror. Join them on October 22-24 from 7:30-9:30 pm at the Lockhart State Park to be scared if you dare. Tickets are $10 each and must be pre-purchased. For more information visit: bit.ly/LHStrailofterror.

Boo Bash at Borchert Loop

Attend the second annual Boo Bash at Borchert Loop Elementary, 3000 Borchert Loop, Lockhart, on October 23 from 5-7 pm. Family fun, local vendors, games and Halloween festivities will be on hand. Only $2 entry fee and the firs 100 kids get in free. The event is sponsored by the Borchert Loop Elementary PTO.

Trunk or Treat Request

The Dale Community Center is looking for vendors for our annual Trunk or Treat event which is held October 31; there is no set up fee. We are also looking for volunteers to decorate tables, build props, organize games, conract vendors and plan and organize donations. if you are a can do person who loves engaging with the youth in our community, please contact Dee at daletrunkortreat@gmail.com or (910)964-2244.

Domestic Violence Awareness

From October 1-31st, everyone is encouraged to tie a purple ribbon around your tree or display a purple ribbon to show your support and spread awareness of Domestic Violence. There will also be a walk on October 24th at 9 am at the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lockhart. Everyone is encouraged to wear purple. The event is sponsored by the Luling and Lockhart Police Departments, the Caldwell County Sheriff Department and Caldwell County District Attorney’s office.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall

Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street Luling, TX 78648 Time:10-11a.m. Class Dates: October 20, 22, 27 November 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 Registration: Call 512-398-4299 to register. The class is free, but space is limited-please register in advance.

Aging Services Workshop

The Area Agency on Aging (AAA) and the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of the Capital Area invite you to a FREE workshop The workshop will provide a comprehensive overview of services offered by the AAA and ADRC of the Capital Area, serving Caldwell County. Date: Friday, October 23, 2026 , Time: 9a.m. – 12p.m. , Location: Capital Area Council of Governments, Lantana Conference Room, 6800 Burleson Road, Building 310, Austin, TX 78744. Register at: https://www.capcog.org/trainings/aging-services-workshop/

Caldwell County Cares Event

You are invited to this free valuable community event focused on life-saving training and information. There will be hands on CPR training, narcan training and free refreshements. The event will be held on Saturday, October 24 from 9 am to 12 pm at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 703 E. Bowie Street, Luling Texas. For more information or to RSVP contact meranda.massey@luling.txed.net. The event is sponsored by The Festa Program and Caldwell County ESD #5

Big Pink Bus Alert

On October 29 at the First Baptist Church, 514 Neches St. in Lockhart the Mammograms on the Move will be in town offering screening mammograms on the Big Pink Bus. Appointments are required. For more information, qualifications or to make an appointment contact

mrios1@mhm.org or

call 512-359-4299.

Save the Date

First Annual Dia de los Muertos celebration at the San Pable Cemetery. The event will be held on October 31, 2026 at 6:30-8:30 pm at 1620 N. Colorado St. in Lockhart, TX. They will celebrate the new updates to the cemetery, honor loved ones and reflect on life, love and legacy of the cemetery. There will be no parking at the cemetery but you can park at the American Legion Post 41 at 1501 N. Colorado St. Refreshments and music will be provided.

Caldwell County Senior Expo

There will be a Senior Expo held on November 5, 2026 from10-3 pm. The public is invited to attend at the Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center located at 2947 N. Magnolia Ave, Luling, TX. You will be able to learn about local services at Senior agencies, ways to volunteer, guest speakers, food and drink and giveaways. CARTS will be providing transportation if needed.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meeting

Alcoholics Anonymous has a group in Lockhart called Into Action Group for people who are struggling with alcohol problems.

Meetings are held on Mon-Fri 12 & 6pm, Sat. 10am & 6pm, Sun 11am & 6pm. Into Action Group is located at1301 South Main St, Lockhart, TX. Call 512-517-6054 or 830-351-8537

for more information.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Caldwell County

Veterans Community Center

Veterans helping veterans at the Roy P. Benavidez Donation Center located at 1010 N. Colorado Street in Lockhart. Items available free to veterans include: Nonperishable food, toiletries, gently used clothing, household goods, children’s toys, small furniture items. For more information email info@vetsdignityvillage.org. Hours are Mon-Wed-Fri 9am-1pm.

Professionals to Meet

Network Professionals of Lockhart, TX (NPLTX) is a business and professionals group that meet to network with each other every Wednesday at 7:30 am at Chisholm Trail Barbecue located at 118 S. Commerce St., Lockhart. Industry exclusive, referrals and relationships are made weekly.